Shudder Unveils Creepy Trailer for Anthology Film ‘Horror Noire’

In 2019 Shudder taught audiences the history, themes and tropes behind Black representation and inclusion in the horror genre with the Xavier Burgin-directed documentary Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror. Now the streaming service is advancing the canon with six new entries starring, directed and written by Black artists.

Compiled as part of the new anthology film Horror Noire, premiering Oct. 28 on Shudder and airing on AMC at a later date, the ensemble cast includes Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer), Luke James (The Chi), Erica Ash (Survivor’s Remorse), Brandon Mychal Smith (Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeral), Sean Patrick Thomas (The Curse of La Llorona), Peter Stormare (Amrican Gods) and Malcolm Barrett (Genius: Aretha Franklin) as well as Black horror legends Tony Todd (Candyman) and Rachel True (The Craft), who both appeared in the 2019 documentary.

The six stories – “Daddy,” “Bride Before You,” “Brand of Evil,” “The Lake,” “Sundown” and “Fugue State” – feature a combination of original and adapted material and were penned by husband-and-wife writing duo Tananarive Due (My Soul to Keep) and Steven Barnes (Lion’s Blood), Ezra Claytan Daniels (BTTM FDRS), Victor LaValle (The Ballad of Black Tom), Shernold Edwards (All Rise) and Al Letson (Reveals). Due, a professor of African American Studies at UCLA, was an executive producer on the Horror Noire documentary, which was based on her research as well as that of Dr. Robin R. Means Coleman, a consultant on the anthology alongside the original doc’s producers Ashley Blackwell, Phil Nobile Jr. and Kelly Ryan.

Horror Noire (the anthology) is produced by Swirl Films and executive produced by ID8 Multimedia’s Shelby Stone and Derek Dudley, Swirl founder Eric Tomosunas and Ron Robinson.

THR podcast Hollywood Remixed explored the subject of Black horror in August with Candyman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and contributor Richard Newby.

Watch the trailer for Horror Noire below.