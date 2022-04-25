‘Hot Wheels’ Movie Adds Bad Robot as Producers

Bad Robot is revving its engines for the Hot Wheels movie.

The J.J. Abrams production banner will produce the movie based on the car-centric toy line from Mattel Films and Warner Bros.

The exact plot for the project is unknown, but the project’s description reads: “The high-throttle action film will bring to life this beloved, multi-generational franchise and showcase some of the world’s hottest and sleekest cars, monster trucks and motorcycles.”

Kevin McKeon and Andrew Scannell will lead the project for Mattel Films, along with Peter Dodd for Warner Bros. Pictures. Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen will oversee for Bad Robot.

Minghella, Bad Robot’s president of motion pictures said, “Before Hot Wheels became the global household name it is today, it was the dream of Elliot Handler, who was inventing and building toy cars at home in his Southern California garage. It’s that imagination, passion and risk-taking spirit that we want to capture in this film.”

Bad Robot has a rich overall deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, running through 2024. Under the pact, Bad Robot is working on several projects inspired by massive IP, including a Superman movie with writer Ta-Nehisi Coates and an adaptation of Dr. Suess’ Oh, The Places You’ll Go! with Jon Chu attached to direct.