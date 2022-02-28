SAG Awards Snubs: Top Nominees ‘House of Gucci,’ ‘The Power of the Dog’ Shut Out

While Sunday night’s 2022 SAG Awards was a big night for CODA, Squid Game, Ted Lasso and Succession, SAG-AFTRA left several films and TV shows with multiple nominees empty-handed at the end of the two-hour telecast.

House of Gucci and The Power of the Dog went into the show with the most film nominations: three apiece. Yet neither film won a single award for which it was nominated.

The lack of trophies for Power of the Dog might be seen as somewhat of a setback for the Oscar frontrunner, but it already had awards observers scratching their heads when it failed to earn a best cast nomination, so perhaps the actors union, whose members vote on these awards, was just not a big fan of the film.

With House of Gucci, fans of the Lady Gaga starrer were hoping her Oscar best actress snub would be avenged with a SAG Awards win, but she lost the best actress prize to Jessica Chastain, who won for another makeup-heavy film, The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Gucci was also up for best cast and supporting actor for Jared Leto.

On the TV side, a number of past Emmy winners (Ted Lasso, Jean Smart) and future hopefuls (Squid Game, the latest season of Succession) dominated. But despite its four nominations and the strong performance by Apple on Sunday night, the Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon starrer The Morning Show didn’t win any of the four awards for which it was nominated for its second season. The last time The Morning Show was up for SAG Awards, in 2020 prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Aniston won and had a memorable backstage reunion with fellow winner Brad Pitt.

Succession may have won the top prize of best drama ensemble, with Brian Cox delivering a memorable, politically charged speech, but it didn’t win any individual acting awards, with the stars of Squid Game instead winning the individual drama acting prizes.

Meanwhile, the critically acclaimed three-time nominee Only Murders in the Building failed to win any awards either, despite nominations going to veteran actors Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Also while Yellowstone shocked awards observers by landing one of the five coveted drama ensemble nominations, the series didn’t win.