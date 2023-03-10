How to Watch the 2023 Oscars Around the World

If you are excited to find out who wins the 2023 Oscars and experience the glitz and glamour they bring, but aren’t attending the 95th Academy Awards in L.A. this Sunday, March 13, you can, of course, catch all the action on TV or online.

As is tradition, ABC will be broadcasting the ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, in the U.S. The big show kicks off at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET and will also be available on ABC.com and the ABC app through viewers’ cable providers. Plus, to find out who on the list of nominees actually ends up walking away with an Oscar statuette you can also stream all the action in the U.S. on Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV, many of which offer free trials.

But people living or traveling in other parts of the world also have various ways to watch the red carpet, awards presentations and acceptance speeches.

For the third year in a row, China will not air the Oscars despite Hollywood films having begun locking down release dates in the Middle Kingdom at pre-pandemic levels. The Academy Awards ceremony will, however, be back on air in the former colony of Hong Kong, along with most major countries and territories around the globe.

Here’s The Hollywood Reporter’s guide to where the Oscars will be airing in select international markets. For the full roundup of international networks and streamers showing the ceremony, the Academy has a list here.

Canada

CTV has long been Canada’s go-to for the Oscars telecast, which remains, along with the Super Bowl, among the highest-rated TV shows of the year in the country. This year, blanket coverage of Hollywood’s biggest night is set for the national network CTV and its CTV.ca app, starting before primetime.

The action kicks off at 5:30 p.m. ET with eTalk Live at the Oscars, which will feature interviews with key Oscar contenders on the red carpet. That will be followed at 6:30 p.m. ET with the awards show lead-in, Countdown to the Oscars, which showcases nominees, presenters and performers.

At 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, CTV and its digital apps will air the 95th Academy Awards ceremony itself live, using the ABC feed. That will be followed by an eTalk aftershow, which is set to include viral moments from the Oscars and coverage of afterparties.

United Kingdom and Ireland

With Ireland’s Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin) and awards season newcomer Paul Mescal (Aftersun) competing for the best actor Academy Award with Britain’s Bill Nighy (Living), film fans across the Atlantic have particularly strong representation in that category to look forward to.

For the best actor in a supporting role statuette two other Irish Banshees stars are nominated: Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan. Plus, Kerry Condon reps the film in the best supporting actress race. In the best actress category, meanwhile, Britain’s Andrea Riseborough was a surprise and much talked-about nominee.

Banshees is also in the running for best film and best director where British-Irish filmmaker Martin McDonagh is nominated. And writer-director Colm Bairéad’s The Quiet Girl earned Ireland its first-ever nomination for the best international feature Oscar.

Comcast-owned European pay TV giant Sky once again holds the exclusive rights to the big awards ceremony.

It will be kicking off its coverage at 11 p.m. London time, with Sky News and Sky Showcase showing the red carpet. Sky Cinema, Sky Showcase, Sky News and Sky Arts will then all be showing the live ceremony from midnight London time.

Highlights from the night will be shown on Monday on Sky Cinema at 7 p.m. and Sky Showcase, Sky Max and Sky Arts at 8 p.m. London time.

Germany

Long-time broadcaster partner ProSieben will again host the Oscars, live-streaming the awards ceremony on prosieben.de and on the ProSieben app. ProSieben will carry live Oscar coverage over the air on ProSieben from 1 a.m. Monday local time. The channel will show awards highlights at 5 p.m. local time on Monday.

France

Canal+, part of media conglomerate Vivendi, is France’s Oscar network and will be starting live red carpet coverage from 11:35 p.m. Sunday night, with the Oscar ceremony kicking off at 1 a.m. Monday local time. The entire 2023 ceremony will be rebroadcast on Canal+ from 10:56 p.m. Monday evening.

Italy

Just like in the U.K., Sky is the answer for people in Italy who don’t want to miss the Oscars. It will carry the Oscars on the Sky Cinema Oscar and Sky Uno channels, starting with pre-awards coverage on Sunday at 9:15 p.m. local time. A live stream, from 11:15 p.m., will be available on Sky’s Now platform.

Free TV coverage, on TV8, starts at 11:15 p.m. local time. TV8 will also carry a highlights package on Monday evening.

Spain

Moviestar+ will start its Oscar coverage in Spain at 11:30 p.m. Sunday night, with the ceremony starting at 2 a.m. local time.

Portugal

RTP has the exclusive live rights to the Academy Awards in Portugal, with coverage running from 1 to 4 a.m. Monday local time.

Sweden

The Oscars 2023 will be broadcast on TV4 Play from Sunday 11 p.m. local time and on TV4 from midnight. TV4 Play will start its pre-Oscar coverage at 9:30 p.m.

Denmark

Free-to-air broadcaster TV 2 will carry the 95th Academy Awards, starting from 10:50 pm local time on Sunday.

Norway

In Norway, Disney+ has the rights to the Oscars and will start coverage at 12:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Netherlands

In the Netherlands, the digital FilmBox channel is your go-to network for the Academy Awards, with coverage beginning at 2 a.m. Monday local time.

Belgium

In Belgium, pay-TV channel Pickx+ is the only French-language channel carrying the Oscars, with coverage kicking off at 11:50 p.m. on Sunday.

As is tradition, Telenet will provide Flemish coverage of the Oscars. Those who can’t or don’t want to watch on network Play More Cinema can catch the live stream on GoPlay. “We hope you’re well rested, as the award show starts at 1:00 a.m. local time,” the company notes online. Half an hour before the ceremony begins, “a panel of well-known faces and film aficionados” will discuss the chances of Belgian director Lukas Dhont’s Close in the best international feature category.

Latin America

Warner Bros. Discovery’s TNT, HBO Max and CNN Chile will air the Oscars extravaganza live from 8 p.m. ET across the region.



In Mexico, Azteca 7 and Azteca 13 will air the Hollywood kudos fest, starting at 6 p.m. with the pre-show, followed by the main Oscars ceremony from Los Angeles live at 8 p.m.

South Africa

In South Africa, the Academy Awards will once again air live on pay-TV giant DStv’s M-Net in the early hours of Monday local time. For those who don’t want to stay up all night, however, the star-studded awards ceremony will also get a replay on Monday evening. “Pop the champagne for Hollywood’s biggest night,” the company’s website says. “Watch the 95th Oscars live on Monday 13 March, or in prime time at 20:30, on M-Net Movies 1 channel 104.”

Hong Kong

In 2021, broadcasters in mainland China and Hong Kong declined to air the Oscars for the first time in decades — a decision that analysts traced to the nomination that year of Do Not Split, a film about Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests, in the Oscars’ best short documentary category. This year the awards show is back in the former colony city, though, if not in mainland China itself. General entertainment channels ViuTV and ViuTVsix, owned by local telecom giant PCCW, are broadcasting the Oscars for the first time in 2023, with red carpet coverage beginning at 6:30 a.m. and the main ceremony kicking off at 8 a.m.

Japan

Premium cable operator Wowow, which has carried the Academy Awards ceremony in the country since 2000, will once again air it on its Prime channel. Wowow’s broadcast will begin with live red carpet coverage hosted by pop star and actor Kenta Nakajima at 7:30 a.m. Monday morning local time, followed by a repeat at 10 p.m. for those who didn’t catch the winners and speeches live.

South Korea

This year South Korean entertainment giant CJ ENM has the rights to the Oscars via its cable channels OCN, OCN Movies, OCN Movies 2 and TVN, with the coverage beginning at 8:40 a.m. local time.

Singapore

In Singapore, the big Hollywood awards show will be live-streamed on meWatch and Channel 5, beginning with red carpet coverage at 7:30 a.m. local time on Monday, with the main proceedings kicking off at 9 a.m. Local TV network CNA, owned by national public broadcaster Mediacorp, shares the rights and will air a simultaneous broadcast.

India

Disney’s Star India will air the Oscars on its Star Movies, Star Movies HD and Star World channels live at 5:30 a.m. on Monday. The coverage also will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar. A primetime repeat will be available on the same channels later in the evening. “Naatu Naatu,” the breakout song from S. S. Rajamouli’s epic action drama RRR, has been nominated in the Oscar’s best original song category this year, which should boost local viewership.

Australia

Channel 7, and its 7plus streamer, is the Oscars’ established home down under, with the outlets taking over from Nine Network a few years ago. The ceremony starts around 11 a.m. local time on Monday, with a primetime encore at 8:45 p.m. The multiple nominations for hometown hero Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis will be a draw for the Aussies.

Middle East

Regional pay-TV giant OSN once again has the rights to the Oscars, bringing the ceremony to local fans in the early hours of Monday on its OSN Hollywood channel. In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), after red-carpet coverage, the ceremony itself starts at 4 a.m. In Saudi Arabia, the big awards show begins at 3 a.m. Dubai time. A replay of the festivities will be available at 8 p.m. in Saudi Arabia and 9 p.m. Dubai time on OSN Hollywood and OSN+.