Watch the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet Live Stream

A star-studded preshow, from outside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, is airing on ABC ahead of the 95th Academy Awards ceremony.

Oscar statuettes
Oscar statuettes Richard Harbaugh - Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

The 2023 Oscars nominees, presenters, performers and guests are walking the red carpet outside of the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood ahead of the 95th annual ceremony.

ABC’s The Red Carpet Live: Countdown to Oscars 95 is streaming live after starting at 10:30 a.m. PT. The red carpet preshow was hosted by World News Tonight weekend anchors Linsey Davis and Whit Johnson.

The Countdown to the Oscars will start on ABC at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT and lead into the ceremony. Ashley Graham, Vanessa Hudgens and Lilly Singh will host.

E! also has red carpet coverage starting at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET, hosted by Laverne Cox, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Zuri Hall, Zanna Roberts Rassi, Christian Siriano and Naz Perez.

See more of the star-studded Oscars red carpet arrivals.

For the 95th Academy Awards, Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the nominees with 11 nods, including best picture. Other films nominated in the top category include All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, The Fabelmans, TárTop Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking. Find a complete list of this year’s nominees here.

Performers for the 2023 Oscars include best original song nominees Rihanna, who will sing “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverSofia Carson and Diane Warren, who will perform “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman; Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, who will sing “Naatu Naatu” from RRR; and David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu and Son Lux, who will perform “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The 2023 Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air live Sunday on ABC starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

