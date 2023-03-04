How to Watch the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards Livestream

The 38th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards are being livestreamed Saturday afternoon.

The ceremony, hosted by Hasan Minhaj, will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. PT at the beach by the Santa Monica Pier and streamed live on the Film Independent’s YouTube channel as well as on IMDb’s YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

As for television, Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Severance and Station Eleven lead the nominations with three nods each – the most of any series. Notable TV nominees include Emmy winners Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph of Abbott Elementary, Yellowjackets‘ Melanie Lynskey, Station Eleven‘s Himesh Patel and Severance‘s Adam Scott.

A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the film nominations with eight nods including best feature, directing and screenplay. Other notable movie nominees include Focus Features’ Tàr, United Artists’ Bones and All, A24’s The Inspection, A24’s Aftersun and United Artists’ Women Talking.

Ahead of the ceremony, Minhaj spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and teased what audiences can expect: “We will be using props. I don’t like prop comedy, but I’m fully leaning into the camp of the whole show, especially because it’s at 11 a.m. on the beach in a tent in Santa Monica. I’m also holding my eyelids open, like in A Clockwork Orange, to watch every [nominee]. I’m really inspired by everyone’s work and the breadth of the different types of projects that are being honored.”

Watch the Film Independent Spirit Awards livestream below, and follow The Hollywood Reporter for a complete list of the winners as they’re announced.