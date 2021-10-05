‘Black Widow,’ ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘Hacks,’ ‘ Lovecraft Country’ Among HPA Awards Nominees

The Hollywood Professional Association announced the nominees for its annual HPA Awards for postproduction, which are scheduled to be presented Nov. 18 at the Hollywood Legion Theater.

Lovecraft Country earned four nominations for color grading, editing, sound and VFX. Hacks dominated the episodic editing categories, with four nominations. Multiple nominees also include Black Widow, Jungle Cruise, Minari, The Mandalorian and The Underground Railroad. The eligibility period runs from September to September, which is why some of last year’s awards contenders are nominated alongside some of this year’s hopefuls.

Veteran sound designers Erik Aadahl and Ethan Van der Ryn are double nominated for the sound of Godzilla vs. Kong and Space Jam: A New Legacy.

As previously announced, during the ceremony the Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation will be be presented to documentary Welcome to Chechnya and its director David France and VFX supervisor Ryan Laney. Additionally, Engineering Excellence honors will be awarded to ArchPlatform Technologies, Autodesk, The Foundry and Mo-Sys Engineering.

The 2021 HPA Awards creative category nominees are:

Outstanding Color Grading – Theatrical Feature

Candyman Natasha Leonnet (Company 3)

The Green Knight Alastor Pan Arnold (FotoKem)

Judas and the Black Messiah Tom Poole (Company 3)

Jungle Cruise Mitch Paulson (Company 3)

Minari David Cole (FotoKem)

Outstanding Color Grading – Episodic or Non-theatrical Feature

Lovecraft Country “Meet Me in Daegu” Rory Gordon (ArsenalFX Color)

The Queen’s Gambit “End Game” Steven Bodnar (Light Iron)

Sweet Tooth “Big Man” Walter Volpatto (Company 3)

“The Underground Railroad “Chapter 8: Indiana Autumn” Alex Bickel (Color Collective)

WandaVision “Previously On” Matt Watson (Marvel Studios Finishing )

Outstanding Color Grading – Commercial

Dior “Spring-Summer 2021 Collection” Tim Masick (Company 3)

Hyundai “I’m In Charge” Sofie Borup (Company 3)

Lexus “A New Era” Matt Osborne (Company 3)

Toyota “Jessica Long’s Story: Upstream” Jill Bogdanowicz (Company 3)

Zara “Spring Summer 2021 Campaign” Tim Masick (Company 3)

Outstanding Editing – Theatrical Feature

The Father Yorgos Lamprinos

Minari Harry Yoon, ACE

Soul Kevin Nolting, ACE

Sound of Metal Mikkel E. G. Nielsen, ACE

The Trial of the Chicago 7 Alan Baumgarten

Outstanding Editing – Episodic or Non-theatrical Feature (30 Minutes and Under)

A Black Lady Sketch Show” Sister, May I Call You Oshun?” Daysha Broadway, ACE, Stephanie Filo, Jessica Hernández, ACE

Conan “DIY Conan” Rob Ashe, Chris Heller, Matt Shaw

Hacks “Falling” Susan Vaill, ACE

Hacks “Interview” Jessica Brunetto, Marissa Mueller

Hacks “There Is No Line” Jessica Brunetto

Hacks “Tunnel of Love” Ali Greer

Outstanding Editing – Episodic or Non-theatrical Feature (Over 30 Minutes)

Allen v. Farrow “Episode 101” Mikaela Shwer, Parker Laramie, Sara Newens

His Dark Materials “The Scholar” Sara Jones

Lovecraft Country “Meet Me in Daegu” Sean Albertson, ACE

A Perfect Planet “The Sun” Nigel Buck

The Underground Railroad “Chapter 9: Indiana Winter” Joi McMillon, ACE

Outstanding Sound – Theatrical Feature

Cherry Mark Binder, Elliot Hartley, Donald Flick, Trevor Cress, Matt Coby (IMN Creative)

Godzilla vs. Kong Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn (E Squared) Tom Ozanich, Dean A. Zupancic, Jason W. Jennings (Warner Bros Post Production Creative Services)

In the Heights Lewis Goldstein, John Marquis, Paul Urmson, Gina Alfano, Brian Bowles, Thomas Ryan, Alex Soto (Parabolic)

Reminiscence Jeremy Peirson, Thomas Jones, Michael Babcock, Sarah Bourgeois, Jessie Pariseau (Warner Bros Post Production Creative Services)

Space Jam: A New Legacy Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn (E Squared) Tim LeBlanc, Michael Keller, Malte Bieler (Warner Bros Post Production Creative Services)

Sound of Metal Nicolas Becker, Carolina Santana (Sound Park) Carlos Cortés (Splendo) Omnia Michellee Couttolenc, Jaime Baksht (AstroLX)

Outstanding Sound – Episodic or Non-theatrical Feature

Lovecraft Country “Sundown” Tim Kimmel, Marc Fishman, Mathew Waters, Paula Fairfield, Bradley Katona (Formosa Group)

Oslo Lewis Goldstein, Gina Alfano, Thomas Ryan, Alex Soto (Parabolic)

The Right Stuff “Flight” Walt Newman, Darleen Stoker, Kenneth Young, Brad Sherman, Alex Gruzdev, Sanaa Kelley, Adam DeCoster, Chris McGreary (Warner Bros Post Production Creative Services)

Snowpiercer “Many Miles from Snowpiercer” Sandra Portman, Kelly Cole, Bill Mellow, James Fonnyadt, Eric Mouawad, Gregorio Gomez (Sharpe Sound Studios)

Sweet Tooth “Out of the Deep Woods” George Haddad, Chad Hughes, Alex Gruzdev, Brad Sherman, Julie Altus (Warner Bros Post Production Creative Services)

Outstanding Visual Effects – Theatrical Feature

Black Widow David Hodgins, Hanzhi Tang, Ryan Duhaime, James Reid, Edmond Smith III (Digital Domain)

Black Widow Sean Walker, Marvyn Young, Karl Rapley, Lily Lawrence, Timothy Walker (Weta Digital)

Godzilla vs. Kong Pier Lefebvre, Michael Langford, Timucin Ozger, Sarang Deshpande, Joshua Toonen (MPC Film)

Jungle Cruise Luke Millar (Weta Digital) Chad Wiebe (Industrial Light & Magic) Jim Berney, JD Schwalm, Marla Henshaw

The Suicide Squad Mark Gee, Danielle Immerman, Mike Cozens, Jason Galeon, Makoto Hatanaka (Weta)

Outstanding Visual Effects – Episodic (Under 13 Episodes) or Non-theatrical Feature

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier “New World Order” Johannes Bresser, Mark Smith, Alexia Cui, Paul Jenness, Sebastian Bommersheim // Weta Digital

Loki “Journey Into Mystery” Dan DeLeeuw, David Seager, Alexandra Greene, George Kuruvilla, Dan Mayer (ILM)

Lovecraft Country “Jig-a-Bobo” Kevin Blank, Robin Griffin (HBO) Pietro Ponti (Important Looking Pirates) Grant Walker (Framestore) Francois Dumoulin (RodeoFX)

The Mandalorian “Chapter 9: The Marshal” Joe Bauer, Richard Bluff, Abbigail Keller, Hal Hickel, Jeff Capogreco (ILM)

Star Trek: Discovery “Su’Kal” Jason Michael Zimmerman, Ante Dekovic, Aleksandra Kochoska, Charles Collyer, Alexander Wood (CBS Television Studios)

WandaVision “The Series Finale” Marion Spates, Suzanne Foster, R. Matt Smith, Simon Twine, Frankie Stellato (Digital Domain)

Outstanding Visual Effects – Episodic (Over 13 Episodes)

Grey’s Anatomy “Breathe” Tim Carras, Andie Eikenberg, Bill Parker, Kenneth Armstrong, Chris Myers (Barnstorm VFX)

NCIS: Los Angeles “The Bear” Carlo Vega, Manmeet Singh, Michael Carter, Dylan Chudzynski (DigitalFilm Tree)

9-1-1 “Lone Star – Hold the Line” Brigitte Bourque, Tyler Deck, Jason Gottlieb, Josephine Noh, James Yates (FuseFX)

9-1-1 “The New Abnormal” Jon Massey, Tony Pirzadeh, Timothy Cairns, Bryant Reif, Josephine Noh (FuseFX)

Supergirl “Welcome Back, Kara!” Armen V. Kevorkian, Jennifer Mochinski, Alex Schade, Carlos Aldrey, Fabian Jimenez, Denys Shchukin (Encore VFX)