‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘The Batman,’ ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Among HPA Award Nominees

Top Gun: Maverick, The Batman, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Dune are among the movies that received multiple HPA (Hollywood Professional Association) Award nominations. The annual HPA Awards recognizes postproduction talent in areas including color grading, editing, sound and visual effects.

The voting period runs from September to September, meaning that some of last year’s award season films will compete against this year’s contenders.

The awards will be handed out Nov. 17 at the Hollywood Legion Theater.

The complete list of nominees follow:

Outstanding Color Grading – Theatrical Feature

Top Gun: Maverick

Stefan Sonnenfeld, Adam Nazarenko / Company 3

Dune

David Cole / FotoKem

Nightmare Alley

Stefan Sonnenfeld, Adam Nazarenko / Company 3

The Batman

David Cole / FotoKem

No Time to Die

Matt Wallach / Company 3

Outstanding Color Grading – Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature

“1883 – 1883”

Mitch Paulson // Company 3

“Better Call Saul – Carrot and Stick”

Keith Shaw // Keep Me Posted

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?”

Steven Bodner // Picture Shop

“Yellowstone – Half the Money”

Bob Festa // Company 3

“Billy the Kid – The Rattler”

Mark Kueper // Picture Shop

Outstanding Color Grading – Documentary/Nonfiction

“The Rescue”

Stefan Sonnenfeld, Andrew Geary // Company 3

“DIO: Dreamers Never Die”

Frederik Bokkenheuser // Picture Shop

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts”

John Persichetti // Picture Shop

“Our Great National Parks – A World of Wonder”

Dan Gill // Picture Shop

“Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever”

Natasha Leonnet // Company 3

Outstanding Color Grading – Commercial

Zara – “Man Spring/Summer 2022”

Tim Masick // Company 3

Qantas – “I Still Call Australia Home”

Mark Gethin // TRAFIK

Amazon – “Kindness, the greatest gift”

Damien Vandercruyssen // Harbor

Mango – “A Mediterranean Dream”

Joseph Bicknell // Company 3

O2 – “The Everyhome”

Fernando Lui // Marla Colour Grading

Outstanding Editing – Theatrical Feature

“Belfast”

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, ACE

“No Time to Die”

Tom Cross, ACE, Elliot Graham, ACE

“Tick, Tick… Boom!”

Myron Kerstein, ACE, Andy Weisblum, ACE

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Eddie Hamilton, ACE

“Encanto”

Jeremy Milton, ACE

Outstanding Editing – Documentary/Nonfiction – Theatrical Feature

“Navalny”

Langdon Page, Maya Daisy Hawke

“The Janes”

Kristen Huntley

“Flee”

Janus Billeskov Jansen

“Summer of Soul”

Joshua L. Pearson

“Lucy And Desi”

Robert A. Martinez

“How to Survive a Pandemic”

Tyler H. Walk, Adam Evans

Outstanding Editing – Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature (30 Minutes and Under)

“Fast Foodies – Nikki Glaser”

Jason Le, Nathan Belt

“Barry – starting now”

Ali Greer

“Before Dawn, Kabul Time”

Shannon Albrink

“Hacks – The One, The Only”

John Daigle

“Barry – 710N”

Franky Guttman

Outstanding Editing – Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature (Over 30 Minutes)

“Black Bird – The Place I Lie”

Rob Bonz

“Severance – The We We Are”

Geoffrey Richman, ACE

“Stranger Things – Chapter Four: Dear Billy”

Dean Zimmerman, ACE, Casey Cichocki

“Succession – The Disruption”

Brian Kates

“Moon Knight – The Goldfish Problem”

Cedric Nairn-Smith

Outstanding Editing: Documentary/Nonfiction – Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature

“Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known”

Joshua L. Pearson

“Dean Martin: King of Cool”

Tom Donahue

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts”

Simon Bryant, Jim Clark, Will Gilbey, Jacob Proctor, Pablo Noé, Lior Linevitz-Matthews, James Collett, Bill DeRonde, Asaf Eisenberg, Tim Perniciaro

“Prehistoric Planet – Coasts”

Richard Ketteridge

“Selena + Chef – Kwame Onwuachi”

James Ciccarello, Blake Maddox

Outstanding Sound – Theatrical Feature

“The Batman”

William Files, Douglas Murray, Lee Gilmore, Chris Terhune // Pacific Standard Sound

Andy Nelson // Warner Bros. Post Production Services

“Encanto”

Shannon Mills, Nia Hansen, David E. Fluhr, CAS, Gabriel Guy, CAS Paul McGrath, CAS // Walt Disney Animation Studios

“Elvis”

Wayne Pashley, Jamieson Shaw, David Lee // Big Bang Sound Design

Andy Nelson, Michael Keller // Warner Bros. Post Production Services

“Dune”

Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, Ron Bartlett, Mac Ruth // Formosa Group

“The Matrix Resurrections”

Dane Davis, Stephanie L. Flack, Lars Ginzel, Matthias Lempert, Frank Kruse, Barry O’Sullivan // Warner Bros. Post Production Services

Outstanding Sound – Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature

“Euphoria – Stand Still Like the Hummingbird”

Wylie Stateman, Anne Jimkes-Root, Austin Roth, Beso Kacharava, Bryant Fuhrman // 247SND

“The Sandman – 24/7”

Aaron Glascock, Christopher S. Aud, Curt Schulkey, Albert Gasser, Walter Spencer // Warner Bros. Post Production Services

“Candy – The Fight”

Mark Binder, Elliot Hartley, Trevor Cress // IMN Creative

“Barry – 710N”

Sean Heissinger, Matthew E. Taylor, Rickley Dumm // Warner Bros. Post Production Services

Elmo Ponsdomenech, Teddy Salas // Sony Pictures Entertainment

“Baymax! – Kiko”

Shannon Mills, Cameron Barker, David E. Fluhr, CAS, Paul McGrath, CAS Kendall Demarest // Walt Disney Animation Studios

Outstanding Sound – Documentary/Nonfiction

“Endangered”

Lewis Goldstein, Bennett Kerr, Jerell Suelto, Linzy Elliott, Alfred DeGrand // Parabolic

“Becoming Cousteau”

Tony Volante, Daniel Timmons // Harbor

“Prehistoric Planet – Freshwater”

Richard Lambert // Films at 59

“The Princess”

Andrew Stirk, Jack Cheetham, Simon Gershon, Mike Grimes // The Project Post Ltd

“The Biggest Little Farm: The Return”

Sue Gamsaragan Cahill, Keith Rogers, Steve Bucino, Johanna Turner, Jane Boegel-Koch // NBCUniversal StudioPost

Outstanding Visual Effects – Theatrical or Non-Theatrical Feature

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Julian Foddy, Jan Maroske, Koen Hofmeester, Sally Wilson, John Seru // Industrial Light & Magic

“Encanto”

Scott Kersavage, Erin V. Ramos, David Hutchins, Christopher Hendryx // Walt Disney Animation Studios

“No Time to Die”

Mark Bakowski, Bruno Baron, Rob Shears, Steve Ellis, Denis Scolan // Industrial Light & Magic

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Joel Behrens, Alexandre Millet, Kazuki Takahashi, Juan Pablo Allgeier, Bryan Smeall // Digital Domain

“The Batman”

Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anthony Smith, Malcolm Humphreys, Michael James Allen // Industrial Light & Magic

Outstanding Visual Effects – Episode or Series Season

“Foundation – Season One”

Danilo Ivanisevic, Anthony Mimoz, Matthieu Bidault, Maxime Laroche, Lee Brunet // Rodeo FX, Inc.

“Prehistoric Planet – Deserts”

Elliot Newman, Kirstin Hall, Seng Lu, Matt Marshall, Andy Hargreaves // MPC

“The Book of Boba Fett – Complete Season”

Richard Bluff, Abbigail Keller, Paul Kavanagh, Peter Demarest // Industrial Light & Magic

Bobo Skipper // Important Looking Pirates VFX

“Stranger Things – Season Four”

Julien Hery, Antoine Sitruk, François Couette Karim El-Masry, Philip Harris-Genois // Rodeo FX, Inc.

“Foundation – Season One”

Adica Manis, Chris MacLean, Mike Enriquez // Apple TV+

Chris Keller, Jess Brown // DNEG

“Obi-Wan Kenobi – Complete Season”

Patrick Tubach, Pablo Helman, Eddie Pasquarello, David Shirk, Christopher Balog // Industrial Light & Magic

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects – Episode or Series Season

“Severance – Season One”

Vadim Turchin, Nicole Melius, David Piombino, David Rouxel, Sean R. Findley // The Mill

“The Morning Show – My Least Favorite Year”

Zsolt Poczos, Gary Romey, Jeremy Renteria, Sean Roth, Chris Stark // FuseFX

“See – Rock-a-Bye”

Chris Wright, Parker Chehak, Scott Riopelle

Javier Roca // El Ranchito

Tristan Zerafa // Pixomondo

“Love, Death & Robots – Night of the Mini Dead”

Thomas Hullin, Josianne Côté, Tim Emeis, José Maximiano // Rodeo FX, Inc.

“The Terminal List – Transience”

Jon Massey, Anthony Ceccomancini, Tom Reeder // Amazon Studios

Josephine Noh // FuseFX

Lawson Deming // Barnstorm VFX