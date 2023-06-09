Hugh Grant in Talks for A24 Thriller from ‘A Quiet Place’ Writers Scott Beck, Bryan Woods

Hugh Grant is in talks to star in the new movie from A Quiet Place creatives Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, which is being backed by A24.

Beck and Woods wrote and will direct the movie, titled Heretic, is a horror with exact plot details being kept under wraps, but sources say that the story centers on two missionaries that attempt to convert a dangerous man.

The A24 project is eying a July start date but, as with any films shooting this summer, production can be affected by the possible SAG-AFTRA strike. Earlier this week, members overwhelmingly voted to authorize a potential strike should a new contract not be reached by the June 30 deadline.

The New York-based indie studio has found success with the horror-thriller genre, including Ari Aster entries Hereditary and Midsommar and Ti West and Mia Goth’s X films, which includes the upcoming threequel Maxxine. In a competitive situation earlier this year, A24 picked up the hot Sundance supernatural horror title Talk to Me.

Beck and Woods broke out writing A Quiet Place and have moved on to directing efforts, including 2019 horror Haunt and Sony’s sci-fi feature 65, starring Adam Driver. Most recently, they were in theaters with 20th Century horror The Boogeyman, which they wrote. The duo is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, and Manatt, Phelps & Phillips.

Grant, repped by CAA, was last in theaters with the Paramount movie Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Up next he will appear opposite Timothee Chalamet in Warner’s Willy Wonka origin story Wonka; other upcoming credits include the HBO miniseries The Regime, co-starring Kate Winslet and Andrea Riseborough, and the Jerry Seinfeld-directed Pop-Tarts movie Unfrosted.