Hugh Grant Says He Thinks There Would Be More Affairs on Set if Phones Were Banned

Hugh Grant stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and shared his take about why film sets are “so weird” nowadays.

During his appearance on the show, the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves star said he felt that film sets are “weird” because people aren’t as close as they used to be.

“You know, in the old days, by the end of the second week, you were all getting drunk in the evening and having dinner and falling in love with each other and all that,” he told Colbert. “And all that stopped ’cause of telephones. Really everyone goes home and looks at Twitter. It’s so sad.”

This led the host to ask the actor to clarify, “So, if there weren’t telephones on set, there’d be more affairs going on?”

“Yeah, I think so,” Grant said. “You know, [Quentin] Tarantino bans telephones from sets and quite right too, and the people there, they do all shag each other — or so I’m told.”

Colbert went on to joke about loving the word “shag” and how it’s the name of South Carolina’s state dance, before transitioning into telling the actor that the Dungeons & Dragons cast is full of “very attractive” men — specifically shouting out Grant, Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page.

“[Page] said doing this movie gave him his best ass of his career because sword fighting requires so much squatting. How much squatting was there for you?” the host asked Grant. “There was a lot. I also have an incredible ass, actually.”

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves hits theaters March 31.