Hugh Grant Delights in No Longer Playing the Charming Leading Man

Hugh Grant is enjoying acting once again — almost.

The Golden Globe-nominated star dropped by The Late Late Show on Monday to take about the change in the characters he now plays compared to those who made him a household name.

Grant told host James Corden that he is again taking pleasure in his career thanks to not starring as the charmingly befuddled love interest, such as in Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994), Notting Hill (1999) and Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001), among more.

Hugh Grant in HBO’s ‘The Undoing’ Niko Tavernise/HBO

“It is odd for me because I almost do enjoy acting now,” Grant told Corden. “It’s been such a relief to not have to be the charming leading man. I gave it my best shot. And some of those films I did like that are lovely, and I love them for being popular. And I am grateful for them — grateful again. But, it has been a lovely relief now that I am allowed to be twisted, ugly weird, misshapen.”

Among those recent projects was HBO’s psychological thriller miniseries The Undoing in which Grant played the unnerving Jonathan Fraser opposite Nicole Kidman.

While on the talk show, Grant also shared the classic tale of when he acted as his own agent for a time. It was not entirely clear at what point in his career the ruse took place, but Grant said he wanted to see how the move would play out.

“I was never any good at taking advice, so I thought, ‘This is nonsense, and I could save a fortune if I was my own agent.’ So, I invented a man called James Howe Ealy,” Grant recalled.

The decision was going OK for a time, Grant said — but it began to fall apart when he would sometimes respond to a request (after a few cocktails) for a script to be passed along to the actor and accidentally sign “Ealy’s” response as “Hugh.”

The actor once again has a formal agent, CAA’s Beth Swofford.

Watch the Corden interview below.