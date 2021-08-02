Hugh Jackman Undergoes Skin Biopsy

Hugh Jackman on Monday revealed that he was undergoing a skin biopsy over a possible cancer scare, but his doctors remain confident he is OK.

The beloved stage and screen actor has been treated in the past for basal cell carcinoma, the least dangerous of skin cancers. Wearing a bandage on his nose, Jackman stressed the importance of sunscreen along with his video message about his situation.

“[The doctors] saw something that was a little irregular, so they took a biopsy and they’re getting it checked,” Jackman said in the video, adding that if he is photographed wearing the nose bandage, not to worry.

Jackman last underwent treatment for basal cell carcinoma in 2017. As he did Monday, he used that opportunity to stress the importance of sunscreen to his massive, impressionable social media audience.

In 2015, the X–Men star told ABC News he spent most of his youth outside with his siblings, under the scorching Australian sun. “I don’t think my dad or mom ever bought it or made us put [sunscreen] on,” Jackman told ABC News then.

Jackman is currently preparing for his highly-anticipated Broadway revivial of The Music Man which is opening later this year.

Watch Jackman’s new message below.