Trailer for Hulu Doc ‘The Jewel Thief’ Promises Real-Life ‘Catch Me If You Can’

“When was the last time you heard of anyone stealing a crown jewel?”

The trailer for Hulu’s doc The Jewel Thief, out July 13 on the streamer, asks this and other questions as it pertains to the life and crimes of Gerald Blanchard, with Blanchard on hand to answer them.

Landon Van Soest directs the doc that, according to the film’s logline, tells “the unbelievable first-hand account of Gerald Blanchard, one of the most creative, calculating and accomplished criminal masterminds in modern history. Two unlikely Winnipeg detectives track Blanchard across the globe as he perpetrates a series of increasingly elaborate heists in a quest for fame and notoriety through a life of crime.”

Blanchard is best known for stealing a Star of Empress Sisi, one of the diamond-and-pearl hair ornaments worn by Elisabeth of Bavaria, the Empress of Austria. He also robbed multiple banks and was wanted by Interpol. Often Compared to notorious conman Frank Abagnale Jr., the inspiration behind the Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer Catch Me If You Can, Blanchard makes reference to the comparison in the trailer, which ends with him saying, “Catch me, if you can.”

The Jewel Thief comes from Submarine Deluxe Production in association with Transient Pictures. Executive producers include Rick Brookwell and Ben Schwartz, with Josh Braun, Ben Braun, Dan Braun and Van Soest producing.

Watch the trailer for The Jewel Thief below.