Jay Baruchel, Emily Hampshire, Peter Gallagher Topline Caitlin Cronenberg’s Thriller ‘Humane’

Jay Baruchel, Emily Hampshire and Peter Gallagher have nabbed lead roles in Humane, Caitlin Cronenberg’s thriller scripted by Michael Sparaga.

Production on the feature directorial debut by the daughter of director David Cronenberg has just wrapped in Hamilton, Ontario. The ensemble cast included Enrico Colantoni, Sebastian Chacon, Alanna Bale and Sirena Gulamgaus.

Humane takes place over one day and months after a global environmental collapse forced world leaders to reduce the earth’s population. In a wealthy enclave, a recently retired newsman tells his four grown children he will join a new euthanasia program, only to see his plan go horribly wrong, with chaos among his children as the result.

Humane is produced by Sparaga’s Victory Man Productions and is executive produced by Martin Katz, Karen Wookey, Todd Brown, Nick Spicer, Adrian Love and Laurie May. Elevation Pictures is distributing in Canada, and XYZ Films also financed Humane, along with Red Jar Capital, and represents global sales rights outside of Canada.

Caitlin Cronenberg is a celebrity and fashion photographer who earlier directed the short film The Endings, based on her photography book of the same name and which debuted at the Toronto Film Festival in 2018. She has also directed music videos and commercials.

The Cronenberg family dynasty also includes Caitlin’s brother Brandon Cronenberg, who made his feature directorial debut in 2012 with Antiviral and most recently directed the psychological body-swapping sci-fi horror pic Possessor.