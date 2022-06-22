‘Hunger Games’ Prequel Casts ‘Euphoria’ Star Hunter Schafer

Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer has joined Lionsgate’s Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Schafer will play Tigris Snow, Coriolanus’ cousin and confidant, who advises him in everything — from his role as mentor to the core of his moral compass. She will appear onscreen opposite Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler, who will play Lucy Gray, the girl tribute from impoverished District 12.

Schafer made her acting debut portraying Jules in HBO’s Euphoria series. She also co-wrote and co-executive produced a special episode for the series, which aired in January 2021. Schafer is currently in production on the Neon film Cuckoo from director Tilman Singer.

The latest adaptation of a Suzanne Collins novel will debut in theaters worldwide Nov. 17, 2023. Lionsgate’s four-film Hunger Games franchise had earned over $3 billion globally when it wrapped up in 2014, and it is now looking to extend its lifespan with the adaptation of Collins’ latest entry in the dystopian series, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Francis Lawrence, who directed three of the four Hunger Games movies — Catching Fire, Mockingjay: Part One and Mockingjay: Part Two — returns to the helmer’s seat with franchise producer Nina Jacobson and her partner Brad Simpson back as producers. Lawrence is also producing. Collins, Tim Palen and Jim Miller exec produce. Michael Lesslie wrote the latest draft of the screenplay.

The prequel’s logline from Lionsgate reads: “Years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, the girl tribute from impoverished District 12. But, after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem’s attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favor. Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy’s race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird and a snake.”

