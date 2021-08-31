Hunter Schafer, John Malkovich Topline ‘Cuckoo’ for Neon

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer, John Malkovich, Gemma Chan and Sofia Boutella are set to star in the horror pic Cuckoo for writer-director Tilman Singer and Neon.

Jan Bluthardt, Zita Hanrot and Proschat Madani round out the cast for Singer’s sophomore feature after his supernatural horror film Luz. The team behind that first feature will reunite for Cuckoo, which includes Paul Faltz as cinematographer.

Ken Kao and Josh Rosenbaum of Waypoint Entertainment are producing along with Markus Halberschmidt and Maria Tsigka of Fiction Park, and Thor Bradwell. Neon is financing the horror picture, which will begin production in April 2022.

Schafer made her acting debut as Jules in HBO’s Euphoria, while co-writing and co-executive producing an episode for the series. Malkovich received Oscar nominations for roles in Places in the Heart and In the Line of Fire and has starred in more than 70 films.

Chan starred Jon M. Chu’s Crazy Rich Asians and recently joined the Captain Marvel pic.

And Boutella had a breakout role in The Kingsman, before starring in Universal’s The Mummy.

