Gloria Sanchez Productions Inks First-Look With 20th Century Studios

Gloria Sanchez Productions — the female-focused label born out of Will Ferrell’s Gary Sanchez Productions — has signed a first-look deal with 20th Century Studios.

Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell head the banner, which has credits that include Booksmart and Hustlers, which has inked a three-year pact with the Disney-owned studio for feature-length films for consideration in both theatrical and streaming.

Originally launched by Elbaum, Gloria Sanchez has a first-look television deal with Netflix, which released its Emmy-nominated series Dead to Me and the Eurovision, which starred Ferrell and Rachel McAdams and received an Oscar nomination for best original song.

“We’re beyond excited to have found a home in 20th Century Studios and to be working with an incredible team who fundamentally believes in what we’re doing at Gloria Sanchez,” says Elbaum and Ferrell. “They share our creative vision and we can’t wait to work together to bring fresh stories to screens big and small. We’re already planning a six-month company retreat in the Cayman Islands. Why the Cayman Islands? Don’t worry about it!”

Most recently the banner released the Kristen Wigg comedy Barb and Star Go to the Vista Del Mar via Lionsgate and will next release Apple TV+’s limited series The Shrink Next Door directed by Michael Showalter starring Ferrell, Paul Rudd and Kathryn Hahn. The banner’s slate includes Todd Haynes’ May December starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore and an untitled feature about Cinderella’s evil stepsisters for Disney from Wiig and Annie Mumolo.

Gloria Sanchez is represented by UTA, Mosaic and Jackoway Austen.