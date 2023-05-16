Cannes: Melanie Lynskey, Karl Urban, Thomasin McKenzie, Jemaine Clement Team for Andrew Niccol’s ‘I, Object’ (Exclusive)

Oscar-nominated New Zealand filmmaker Andrew Niccol (Gattaca, The Truman Show) has assembled a buzzy all-Kiwi cast to lead the newly-announced live-action/animated feature I, Object.

The Hollywood Reporter can reveal that Melanie Lynsey (Yellowjackets, Don’t Look Up), Karl Urban (Lord of the Rings, The Boys), Thomas McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit, Old) and Jemaine Clement (Avatar: The Way of Water, Flight of the Concords) will star in the project, which The Exchange is set to introduce to international buyers in Cannes. CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group will handle domestic rights.

I, Object centers around 10-year-old Tom, who’s grieving the loss of his father and, unable to relate to the people in his life, takes refuge in the everyday objects around him. Pop can lids, suitcases and untold numbers of everyday objects reveal their true faces and speak to Tom, helping him on his healing journey.

Currently in pre-production, I, Object is scheduled to begin principal photography in the fourth quarter.

Niccol will direct and write the project, marking his second film in the Marche along with Lord of War sequel Lords of War. Producers include Daniel Bekerman (The Witch, Falling) for Scythia Films, Chris Yurkovich (Slash/Back) for Good Question Media, Timothy White (I Am Mother, Son Of A Gun) for Southern Light Films and Alex Ordanis (Emmy). Jordan Hart (Dear Mama) of Good Question Media will act as executive producer on the project. I, Object is a co-production between Canada and New Zealand.

“I, Object is a unique and heartwarming story about the power of imagination and the importance of finding hope in the darkest of times,” said Nat McCormick, worldwide sales and distribution president at The Exchange. “By exploring big topics like grief and mental health from a child’s perspective, this film is sure to resonate with audiences of all ages.”

The Exchange’s Cannes 23 lineup includes Birdseye, starring Maria Bakalova, Jean Reno, Ty Simpkins and Connie Nielsen, Nobody Nothing Nowhere, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Lucy Liu and Octavia Spencer, The Cut, starring Orlando Bloom, and The Thicket, starring Peter Dinklage.

Niccol is represented by CAA, Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal Laviolette & Feldman; Lynskey by The Gersh Agency, and Johnson and Laird Management; Urban by UTA, Johnson and Laird Management, and McKuin Frankel Whitehead; McKenzie by UTA, Untitled Entertainment and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole; and Clement by UTA and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich & Gellman.