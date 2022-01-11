ICG Publicists Awards Nominations Announced

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
The International Cinematographers Guild (Local 600) announced the nominations for its 59th annual ICG Publicists Awards, which are scheduled to be presented during a March 25 luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.
The recipients of the annual Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award and the Television Showman of the Year Award have not yet been announced. The recipient of the Bob Yeager Award for Community Service will be revealed during the luncheon.
The complete list of nominees follows:
LES MASON AWARD FOR CAREER ACHIEVEMENT IN PUBLICITY
Jackie Bazan – Agency Publicist, BazanPR
Kira Feola – Awards Publicist, Walt Disney Studios
Gabriela Gutentag – Unit Publicist
Related Stories
Sheryl Main – Unit Publicist
Leonard Morpurgo – Independent Publicist
David Waldman – EVP Domestic Publicist, Paramount Pictures
PUBLICIST OF THE YEAR AWARD
Michelle Alt – Studio Domestic Publicist, Paramount Pictures
Hayley Morrow – Studio International Publicist, Paramount Pictures
Annalee Paulo-Hensley – Agency Publicist, 42West
John Pisani – Unit Publicist
Claire Raskind – Unit Publicist
Marshall Weinbaum – Studio Global Publicist, Walt Disney Studios
EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD – MOTION PICTURES
Chiabella James
Matthew Kennedy
David Lee
Daniel McFadden
Hopper Stone
EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD – TELEVISION
Justin Lubin
Atsushi Nishijima
JoJo Whilden
Nicole Wilder
Chuck Zlotnick
PRESS AWARD
Kyle Buchanan – The New York Times
Tim Leong – Entertainment Weekly
Nekesa Mumbi Moody – The Hollywood Reporter
Andy Reyes – Entertainment Tonight
Adam Weissler – Extra TV
INTERNATIONAL MEDIA AWARD
Vera Anderson – Cine Premiere (Mexico)
Yong Chavez – ABS-CBN News (Philippines)
Helen Hoehne – ProSieben/RTL/TV Movie (Germany)
Dean McCarthy – Hit.com.au (Australia)
Raquel Laguna Pardo – Europa Press (Spain)
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day