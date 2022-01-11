ICG Publicists Awards Nominations Announced

The International Cinematographers Guild (Local 600) announced the nominations for its 59th annual ICG Publicists Awards, which are scheduled to be presented during a March 25 luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The recipients of the annual Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award and the Television Showman of the Year Award have not yet been announced. The recipient of the Bob Yeager Award for Community Service will be revealed during the luncheon.

The complete list of nominees follows:

LES MASON AWARD FOR CAREER ACHIEVEMENT IN PUBLICITY

Jackie Bazan – Agency Publicist, BazanPR

Kira Feola – Awards Publicist, Walt Disney Studios

Gabriela Gutentag – Unit Publicist

Sheryl Main – Unit Publicist

Leonard Morpurgo – Independent Publicist

David Waldman – EVP Domestic Publicist, Paramount Pictures

PUBLICIST OF THE YEAR AWARD

Michelle Alt – Studio Domestic Publicist, Paramount Pictures

Hayley Morrow – Studio International Publicist, Paramount Pictures

Annalee Paulo-Hensley – Agency Publicist, 42West

John Pisani – Unit Publicist

Claire Raskind – Unit Publicist

Marshall Weinbaum – Studio Global Publicist, Walt Disney Studios

EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD – MOTION PICTURES

Chiabella James

Matthew Kennedy

David Lee

Daniel McFadden

Hopper Stone

EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD – TELEVISION

Justin Lubin

Atsushi Nishijima

JoJo Whilden

Nicole Wilder

Chuck Zlotnick

PRESS AWARD

Kyle Buchanan – The New York Times

Tim Leong – Entertainment Weekly

Nekesa Mumbi Moody – The Hollywood Reporter

Andy Reyes – Entertainment Tonight

Adam Weissler – Extra TV

INTERNATIONAL MEDIA AWARD

Vera Anderson – Cine Premiere (Mexico)

Yong Chavez – ABS-CBN News (Philippines)

Helen Hoehne – ProSieben/RTL/TV Movie (Germany)

Dean McCarthy – Hit.com.au (Australia)

Raquel Laguna Pardo – Europa Press (Spain)