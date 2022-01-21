‘Dune,’ ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Among Nominees for ICG Publicists Awards

The International Cinematographers Guild (IATSE Local 600) announced on Friday the nominations for its 2022 Maxwell Weinberg Award for Motion Picture Publicity.

The winner among this year’s six nominees will be presented with the distinction during the 59th annual ICG Publicists Awards’ March 25 luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The Maxwell Weinberg Award for Motion Picture Publicity celebrates ICG members working on films during the previous calendar year who accomplishments in promotion and publicity have been deemed outstanding by the group’s general membership.

Nominees for the 2022 Maxwell Weinberg Award for Motion Picture Publicity include Dune (Warner Bros. Pictures & Legendary Pictures), F9: The Fast Saga (Universal), The Harder They Fall (Netflix), A Quiet Place Part II (Paramount Pictures), Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony Pictures Entertainment / Marvel Studios) and West Side Story (20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios).

“This year’s list of nominees is impressive, and we are proud to honor the creative and innovative work of the Local 600 publicists who coordinated and implemented these successful campaigns during a very difficult time,” said Sheryl Main, an ICG Publicists Awards chair, in a statement. Tim Menke also serves as a chair.

Nominations for both the annual Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award and the Television Showman of the Year Award will be revealed soon, according to the ICG. The recipient of the Bob Yeager Award for Community Service will be announced during the luncheon.

On Jan. 11, the ICG announced nominations for the Les Mason Award for Career Achievement in Publicity, as well as within the categories of publicist of the year, international media, press and excellence in still photography for motion pictures and television