ICG Publicists Awards: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Producers to Receive Motion Picture Showpersons Award

The Top Gun: Maverick team is set to receive another prize for the record-breaking sequel.

The ICG Publicists Awards will honor the film’s producers with its motion picture showpersons of the year award, chairs Tim Menke and Sheryl Main announced. Jerry Bruckheimer will accept the award on behalf of his fellow producers Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie and David Ellison at the 60th annual awards luncheon held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel luncheon on March 10.

“The producers of Top Gun: Maverick have brought together an incredible team to create a legendary blockbuster,” Baird Steptoe, ICG National President, said in a statement given to The Hollywood Reporter. “The film is credited with saving cinema, having brought movie-loving audiences back to the theaters post-Covid. From conception to production, through multiple pandemic delays, to a record-breaking award-winning theatrical release, the Maverick journey has been a feat of spectacular showmanship.”

According to ICG, the motion picture showpersons award recognizes a person, people or company whose creative accomplishments in the formulation, development, production or presentation of a film best represent what’s traditionally defined as showmanship.

Previous recipients of the award include filmmakers like Denzel Washington, Jon M. Chu, James Cameron, Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall, among many others.

Top Gun: Maverick is nominated for six Academy Awards this year, including best picture, which marks Bruckheimer’s first Oscars nom. It was also one of the highest-grossing films of 2022 with over $1.4 billion worldwide.

The team’s recognition won’t be its first this awards season. At the Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, Cruise received the David O. Selznick Achievement Award, which honors a producer or producing team for an extraordinary body of work in film.

In his acceptance speech, the Top Gun star and producer thanked his longtime collaborators McQuarrie and Bruckheimer and concluded by rooting for the entertainment industry. “The better every studio does, the better every film does, the better we all do and the better it is for everyone,” he said. “So, I look forward to seeing what you create in the future, and I’ll continue to do all I can to contribute and help this industry and this art form that I love.”