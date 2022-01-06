×
February’s IDA Documentary Awards Moves to March Virtual Event Amid Omicron Surge

The shift follows delays by the Critics Choice Awards, Grammys and ACE Eddie Awards.

The IDA Documentary Awards has become the latest Hollywood trophyfest to see its plans altered amid a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the highly contagious omicron variant.

The awards show is shifting from its original date of Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 to Friday, March 4, 2022 and going from an in-person event to an online show.

The online celebration will recognize the top nonfiction films and programs of the past year and celebrate IDA’s 40th year of serving the documentary community. There will be a separate event recognizing the IDA honorees later this year, the organization announced.

The voting period for IDA members in the best feature and best short categories has been extended through Sunday, Feb. 13.

The shift is just the latest move by a Hollywood event amid the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County and nationwide and comes just a day after the Sundance Film Festival moved online, the Grammys postponed its Jan. 31 awards show to a date to be determined and the American Cinema Editors’ Eddie Awards moved from Feb. 26-March 5.

Questlove’s Summer of Soul leads this year’s IDA Awards’ nominations.

