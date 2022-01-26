‘Rain Man’ Production Designer Ida Random to Receive ADG Lifetime Achievement Award

Production designer Ida Random, best known for her work on Rain Man, The Big Chill and Silverado, will receive the Art Directors Guild (IATSE Local 800) Lifetime Achievement Award at the 26th annual ADG Awards, which are slated to be held March 5 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

Random’s career spanned 42 years and more than 30 films, highlighted by an Academy Award nomination for Rain Man in 1988. Additional credits include The War of The Roses, Hoffa, Body Double, Wyatt Earp, The Postman, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Throw Momma From the Train, Chasing Mavericks and the remake of Roots TV miniseries.

Born in Scotland, Random always knew she wanted to be an artist and began her career in The Hollywood Reporter‘s art department and on small art department jobs. Production designer Terry Marsh gave Random her first job as a set designer on the film Frisco Kid. Oscar-winning production designer Stephen Grimes hired her as his assistant art director for the films Urban Cowboy and On Golden Pond.

Her big break came when Lawrence Kasdan hired her as production designer on The Big Chill. She would team up with Kasdan on two more films — Silverado and Wyatt Earp — both with builds requiring towns to be erected in New Mexico’s desert. The town of Silverado became known as the Cook Movie Ranch Set, and from 1985 through the 2000s, the town was rented to dozens of other productions.

“Random has worked as a prolific production designer with some of the most accomplished directors of our time ― James L. Brooks, Kevin Costner, Lawrence Kasdan, Barry Levinson, Justin Lin ― on iconic films that span a vast array of genres and styles. From the seminal western Silverado to the emotionally nuanced Rain Man, to the action franchise The Fast and the Furious, the astonishing range and scale of Ida Random’s trailblazing career can only be characterized as breathtaking,” said Mark Worthington, art directors council chair.

Also scheduled to be honored during the ADG Awards are Dune director Denis Villeneuve, who will receive the William Cameron Menzies Award; The Power of the Dog helmer Jane Campion, who has earned the Cinematic Imagery Award; and scenic artists Michael and Denise Okuda and set designer/art director Ann Harris, who will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards.