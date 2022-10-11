Idina Menzel Doc Headed to Disney+ (Exclusive)

Idina Menzel, who lent her voice to one of Disney’s most beloved princesses of the past decade with Frozen‘s Elsa, is getting the biodoc treatment via Disney Branded Television and Disney+.

Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? is a feature documentary that will focus on the life and career of the Tony winner and culminate in her headlining a concert at Madison Square Garden in her hometown of New York City after a nationwide tour.

Which Way to the Stage? will premiere on the streaming service on Dec. 9.

Anne McCabe directed the doc, which will feature footage of Menzel in her most notable stage performances, Rent and Wicked, as well as interviews with family, friends, co-stars and creatives. It will also chronicle her personal experiences with in vitro fertilization.

“We made this documentary to show firsthand how important it is to pursue your passions and lean on those around you in times of hardship,” said Menzel. “This documentary was a joy to make, and I hope it resonates with my fans and new audiences alike who find themselves balancing motherhood, work and marriage while chasing their own dreams and inspires others to keep pushing forward.”

Disney Branded Television and Ideal Partners (House of Z) for Disney+. For Ideal Partners, Rachel Cohen and Jana Edelbaum are producers.

Which Way to the Stage? continues Menzel’s partnership with Disney, which recently honored the performer at this year’s Disney Legends Award Ceremony. Menzel recently released her children’s book Loud Mouse via Disney-Hyperion imprint.