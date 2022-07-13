Idina Menzel, ‘SNL’ Star Sarah Sherman Set for Bat Mitzvah Comedy for Netflix, Adam Sandler

Netflix and Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison have set up comedy You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!, based on the YA novel of the same name from Alloy Entertainment.

Idina Menzel, who starred with Sandler in Uncut Gems, Saturday Night Live castmember Sarah Sherman, Sunny Sandler, Sadie Sandler and Luis Guzmán are set for the comedy from director Sammi Cohen. Ido Mosseri, Samantha Lorraine, Dylan Hoffman, Dean Scott Vazquez, Miya Cech, Ivory Baker, Dylan Dash, Millie Thorpe and Zaara Kuttemperoor will also appear in the project, along with Jackie Sandler.

Alison Peck adapted Fiona Rosenbloom’s novel, which takes place as a girl’s bat mitzvah plans comedically unravel and threaten to ruin one of the most important events of her young life.

Sandler, who will also appear in the movie, will produce with Tim Herlihy for Happy Madison, along with Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton for Alloy Entertainment. Barry Bernardi, Judit Maull and Kevin Grady will executive produce.