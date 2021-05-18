Idris Elba’s ‘Beast’ to Hit Theaters in Summer 2022

Universal’s adventure thriller Beast will roar into theaters on Aug. 19, 2022, the studio announced Tuesday.

Baltasar Kormákur is directing the film, which stars Idris Elba as the father of two teenage girls who find themselves being hunted by a massive rogue lion in South Africa.

Know for his visceral filmmaking, Kormákur’s movie credits include Everest, 2 Guns and Contraband.

Beast is produced by the prolific Will Packer and James Lopez, president of Will Packer Productions. The film is written by Ryan Engle (Rampage, Non-Stop) and is executive produced by Jaime Primak Sullivan and Bernard Bellew.