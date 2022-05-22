Cannes: ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ Star Idris Elba on His Fest Debut

Sabrina Elba and Idris Elba attend the Porte Noire, Chanel and Bentley "Three Thousand Years Of Longing" After Party with Filmnation Entertainment, Metropolitan Filmexport, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures and United Artists Releasing, at La Mome Beach on May 20, 2022 in Cannes, France.

“What a night,” Idris Elba told The Hollywood Reporter just after his feet touched down close to 10 p.m. Friday night inside La Mome Beach in Cannes, site of the after-party for George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing.

Elba stars opposite Tilda Swinton in the fairy tale, and he provided the pours for the party with his Porte Noire brand, which sponsored the event alongside Chanel and Bentley for Filmnation Entertainment, Metropolitan Filmexport, MGM and United Artists Releasing. It was quite a chic beach-set shindig, produced by Brilliant Consulting, and hosting Miller’s full cast, guests like Riz Ahmed and Yann Demange, and featuring a performance by Andrea Bocelli’s son Matteo.

It’s a big night for you, a Palais premiere and a party sponsored by Porte Noire. That’s got to feel pretty good…

Yeah, it does. It’s a double whammy, and it feels great. So relieved to finally have an audience see this film, and so grateful to have been able to make this movie with George and with Tilda. It’s my first Cannes, so it’s a lot to process.

What are your first impressions?

Amazing. It’s very surreal. It’s beautiful. I’ve been to the city of Cannes, but I’ve not been to the festival before with a film. The whole thing is overwhelming.

How many glasses of Porte Noir tonight?

I haven’t had any yet, but I’m going to change that right now. I’m really proud to be a champagne owner. My family has owned it for a while now, but we’re just starting to advertise a little bit. To be able to sponsor the after-party for this film, George Miller’s latest film, is incredible, and even more amazing to be here celebrating with my family.