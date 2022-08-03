Idris Elba, David Leitch Team for ‘Bang!’ Spy Thriller for Netflix

Idris Elba and David Leitch are teaming up for Bang! from Dark Horse Entertainment and headed to Netflix.

Concrete Cowboy star Elba will feature in the spy thriller, with Leitch directing after his work on Bullet Train and Deadpool 2. Based on the comic series by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres, the feature adaptation will be written by Kindt and Zak Olkewicz.

Bang! will portray a terrorist cult that sets out to start the apocalypse with a series of novels meant to brainwash their readers, just as the world’s most celebrated spy is sent to track down and kill the author responsible. The Bang! producers are Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg for Dark Horse, Leitch and Kelly McCormick for 87 North and Elba.

As they extend their creative partnership, Netflix and Dark Horse Entertainment are also at work on Mind MGMT, a series adaptation of the comedy book series by Kindt that has Curtis Gwinn (Stranger Things) set to executive produce.

The TV project has a young woman stumble onto the top-secret Mind Management program. Her ensuing journey involves weaponized psychics, hypnotic advertising, talking dolphins, and seemingly immortal pursuers, as she attempts to find the man who was Mind Management’s greatest success — and its most devastating failure.

The executive producers are Gwinn, Richardson and Keith Goldberg for Dark Horse. The production banner, which has a first look arrangement with Netflix for film and TV, has in development with the video streaming giant Revenge Inc. — a drama series about a secret, underground company that specializes in revenge — and Lady Killer, an action thriller film about a 1950s housewife leading a secret life as a highly-trained killer for hire, with Blake Lively starring and producing. It’s based on the comic series by Joelle Jones and Jamie S. Rich.

Previous Dark Horse releases include the Netflix film Polar, starring Mads Mikkelsen, and the Netflix animated series Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles.

Gwinn is represented by WME, 3 Arts and Lev Ginsburg. Elba is repped by The Artists Partnership, WME, M88, The Lede Company and JSSK.