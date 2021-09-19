Idris Elba Fans Delight Over Retro James Bond Reaction Video

Idris Elba fans were losing their minds over the weekend when a retro reaction video to GoldenEye was resurfaced on social media.

Posted by a James Bond fan account, the publicity video appears to be from 1995 when the 007 installment was released in England. That film marked the first time Pierce Brosnan played James Bond.

In the spot, a few people give their reaction before a young Elba appears on screen with a friend, having just seen the picture.

“He’s really good,” Elba says of Brosnan. “He’s got all the charm. He’s got all the looks. And he’s fit and strong and blah, blah, blah. He’s all right.”

Fans of the star have lobbied for the beloved actor to be the next James Bond. In a recent interview, Elba said he was well aware of the rumors and fans’ wish list. “I know the rumors about Bond have always chased me,” he said. “Listen, my poor mum is like ‘One day you’re going to get it!’ I was like ‘Mum, I’m good, I’ve got Luther.’ I’m definitely doing that.”

During the 1995 reaction video, a then 23-year-old Elba was just starting out his acting career with small roles in U.K. projects. It would a few years before he came a household name for his award-winning work on TV and in film.