Idris Elba Responds to Debate Over the Star Saying He No Longer Calls Himself a “Black Actor”

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Idris Elba is addressing social media debate surrounding the Luther: The Fallen Sun star recently saying he no longer describes himself as a Black actor because he found he was put “in a box.”
The actor took to Twitter on Saturday to clarify his recent viral remarks to Esquire magazine. In his tweet, Elba emphasized that he does indeed consider himself a Black man, but that he doesn’t want to be “defined by race” when it comes to his performing career.
“There isn’t a soul on this earth that can question whether I consider myself a BLACK MAN or not,” Elba wrote. “Being an ‘actor’ is a profession, like being an ‘architect’ ,they are not defined by race. However, If YOU define your work by your race, that is your Perogative. Ah lie?”
Related Stories
The London-born actor spoke at length about racism as it pertained to Hollywood in an interview with Esquire that published online Wednesday. In the piece, he acknowledged that he considers himself a “member of the Black community” but also said he feels it’s more important for people to focus on their similarities than their differences.
“Racism is very real,” he said at the time. “But from my perspective, it’s only as powerful as you allow it to be. I stopped describing myself as a Black actor when I realized it put me in a box. We’ve got to grow. We’ve got to. Our skin is no more than that: It’s just skin. Rant over.”
Elba, 50, is known for such film credits as Obsessed, Pacific Rim, Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, The Suicide Squad and his role as Heimdall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His television work includes The Wire, The Office and Luther.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Titanic
Box Office: ‘Magic Mike 3’ Winning Super Bowl Weekend But ‘Avatar 2’ and ‘Titanic’ Close Behind
-
Awards
Santa Barbara Film Fest: Angela Bassett Calls ‘Wakanda Forever’ the “Representation That I Longed for When I Was a Young Actor Coming Up”
-
Awards
Cate Blanchett Reflects on ‘Tár,’ Sparring With Judi Dench in ‘Notes on a Scandal’ and 25-Year Filmography: “I Don’t Think a Lot About Legacy”
-
-
-