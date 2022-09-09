IFC Films Nabs Eric Bana Crime Thriller ‘Force of Nature’ (Exclusive)

IFC Films has picked up the North American rights to the Australian crime thriller Force of Nature from director Robert Connolly.

The follow-up to Connolly’s box office The Dry reteams the director with Eric Bana, who reprises his role as Aaron Falk. Force of Nature is based on the book series by Jane Harper and captures five women taking part in a corporate hiking retreat where only four come out on the other side.

Federal Agents Falk and Carmen Cooper head deep into the Victorian mountain ranges to investigate and hopefully find their whistle-blowing informant, Alice Russell, alive.

“Eric Bana brought the character of Aaron Falk to life last year, intriguing audiences across the globe. Returning to this beautifully written true-crime universe with Eric, Robert, and the amazing team at Made Up Stories ensures all the ingredients that made The Dry a success is certain to be repeated with,” said Arianna Bocco, president of IFC Films.

The ensemble cast for Force of Nature includes Anna Torv, Deborra-Lee Furness, Robin McLeavy, Sisi Stringer, Lucy Ansell, Jacqueline McKenzie, Tony Briggs, Richard Roxburgh and Jeremy Lindsay Taylor.

Bruna Papandrea, Jodi Matterson and Steve Hutensky of Made Up Stories are producing, alongside Bana for Pick Up Truck Pictures and Connolly for Arenamedia. Ricci Swart, Meryl Metni, Andrew Myer, Robert Patterson, Andrew Bassat, Joanna Baevski, Hayley Baillie, James Baillie, Joel Pearlman and Edwina Waddy share the executive producer credits.

Other international territories have also been sold on Force of Nature. The movie has sold to Roadshow Films for Australia and New Zealand; Leonine for Germany, Austria and Switzerland; Notorious Pictures for Italy and Spain; Sky for the UK; Three Lines for Benelux; M2 for Eastern Europe; and Selmer Media for Scandinavia.

WME Independent negotiated the North American distribution deal with Scott Shooman, senior vp of acquisitions at IFC Films acting on behalf of the filmmakers. WME Independent will continue shopping Force of Nature to international buyers at the Toronto Film Festival.