IFC Films Nabs Claire Denis’ ‘Fire’ With Juliette Binoche

IFC Films has picked up the U.S. rights to director Claire Denis’ Fire, starring Juliette Binoche.

The film, which will world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival, is written by Denis with Christine Angot and also stars Vincent Lindon, Grégoire Colin, Mati Diop, Bulle Ogier, Issa Perica and Hana Magimel. Set in wintry Paris, the film portrays a love triangle between longtime lovers Jean (London), Sara (Binoche) and François (Colin), with whom Sara reconnects.

Fire is produced by Curiosa Film, with associate producer Jacqueline de Croÿ of Dear Gaia Films. IFC Films previously collaborated with both Denis and Binoche on Let the Sunshine In, White Material, Clouds of Sils Maria, Certified Copy and Non-Fiction.

A summer 2022 release is in the works for Fire.

“We are honored to partner with Claire and Juliette once again on Fire and bring a major talent like Vincent Lindon into the IFC Films family. We are thrilled to be a home to these talented artists and underscore our decades long commitment to bringing the best in French cinema to audiences in the United States again. From here on, things spiral out of control,” Arianna Bocco, president of IFC Films, said in a statement.

The deal for the film was negotiated by IFC Films’ Bocco with Wild Bunch International, Anton Corp and CAA Media Finance acting for the filmmakers.