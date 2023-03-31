×
IFC Films Head Arianna Bocco Exits

The executive had been with the company since 2006.

Arianna Bocco
Arianna Bocco Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Arianna Bocco has stepped down from her post as head of IFC Films, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Before ascending to the post in December 2020, Bocco spent a decade overseeing acquisitions and productions for IFC Films and its genre label, IFC Midnight. Head of acquisitions Scott Shooman will serve in her stead in the interim.

“IFC Films is a vibrant and vital part of our business and we will continue to acquire, produce and distribute films across our IFC Films, Shudder and RLJE Films ecosystems,” AMC Networks, which owns IFC, said in a statement. “We have full and total confidence in Scott’s ability to run the business as Interim head and know that our film team will not miss a beat as it proceeds forward with a robust slate of releases and acquisitions.”

Bocco’s departure comes as IFC prepares for the April 7 release of the Owen Wilson feature Paint, in which the actor plays a Bob Ross-inspired artist.

Bocco helped IFC navigate the coronavirus pandemic, and amid a downturn for small theaters, was among those who helped save in an indie theater in Bradley Beach, New Jersey.

Said the executive in a statement: “I have so enjoyed my time at IFC films working alongside such a multi-talented, creative and compassionate team. I am incredibly proud of all that we’ve accomplished over the years and I’m very much looking forward to this next chapter.”

Variety first reported the news of Bocco’s exit.

—Ryan Gajewski contributed to this story.

