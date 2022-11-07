×
IFC Films Nabs Sterling K. Brown and Mark Duplass’ ‘Biosphere’ Buddy Comedy

Veteran producer Mel Eslyn's debut feature about lifelong friends adapting and evolving to save humanity bowed at the Toronto Film Festival.

Sterling K. Brown and Mark Duplass in 'Biosphere'
Sterling K. Brown and Mark Duplass in 'Biosphere' Courtesy of IFC Films

IFC Films has picked up the North American rights to Biosphere, veteran producer Mel Eslyn’s debut directorial feature that stars Mark Duplass and Sterling K. Brown.

IFC Films will release Biosphere in 2023, with streaming to follow exclusively on AMC+. Set in the not-too-distant future, Duplass and Brown play the last two men on earth who must adapt and evolve to save humanity.

Biosphere was produced by Eslyn, Zackary Drucker, Shuli Harel and Maddie Buis, with Mark and Jay Duplass executive producing.

“We are thrilled to work with producer Mel Eslyn again to bring her extraordinary feature directing debut out into the world and could not be more excited to work with her partners, Mark and Jay Duplass. Mark and Jay are exactly the kind of partners you dream of working with in this business as they are committed to supporting new talent and original projects,” IFC Films president Arianna Bocco said in a statement.

IFC Films recently released the Duplass Brothers-produced Spin Me Round, directed by Jeff Baena. The company also released the late Lynn Shelton’s film Your Sister’s Sister, starring Mark Duplass, Emily Blunt and Rosemarie DeWitt.

“I’ve had such a long history with IFC as a producer I’m so excited to get to partner with them on my feature directorial debut. It feels like coming home,” said Eslyn in her own statement. Her producer credits include The One I Love, Clea DuVall’s debut The Intervention, Lynn Shelton’s Outside In, Natalie Morales’ Language Lessons and Roshan Sethi’s 7 Days

The deal for the film was negotiated by IFC Films’ senior vp, acquisitions and production Scott Shooman, with CAA Media Finance negotiating for the filmmakers.

