IFC Midnight Takes U.S. Rights to Nordic Supernatural Horror ‘The Innocents’

IFC Midnight has picked up the U.S. rights to Eskil Vogt’s Cannes festival favorite The Innocents, snatching up the Nordic supernatural horror film from Protagonist, who are handling world sales.

The feature is a low-tech but high-concept coming-of-age film about a group of young children who develop supernatural powers. As they experiment with their newfound abilities, what starts as innocent play soon takes a darker turn as small cruelties escalate towards violence.

The film stars a cast of children — Rakel Lenora Fløttum, Alva Brynsmo Ramstad, Mina Yasmin Bremseth Asheim and Sam Ashraf — all under the age of 12 at the time of shooting.

The Innocents is Vogt’s second feature following his 2014 debut Blind, which won the screenwriting award at Sundance and took the Label Europa Cinemas prize for best film in Berlin.

He is perhaps best known for collaborating with fellow Norwegian director Joachim Trier on the scripts of Trier’s Thelma, Louder Than Bombs, Oslo, August 31st and, most recently, on The Worst Person in the World, which premiered in competition in Cannes this year.

The Innocents has just been selected for the Fantastic Fest. IFC Midnight plans to bow it stateside in 2022.

Maria Ekerhovd produced the film for Mer Film in co-production with Zentropa Sweden, Film i Vast, Snowglobe, Bufo, Logical, Zefyr and Don’t Look Now.