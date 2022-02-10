Berlin: IFC Midnight Snares Magdalena Lauritsch’s Sci-Fi Disaster Film ‘Rubikon’

IFC Midnight has acquired North American rights to Rubikon, a science fiction disaster film from director Magdalena Lauritsch that the filmmakers claim “brings social commentary and an acute moral dilemma into heart-pounding realization.”

Starring Julia Franz Richter (Undine), George Blagden (Les Miserables) and Mark Ivanir (The Good Shepherd), the feature – being repped by The Playmaker Munich for international sales — comes from Samsara Filmproduktion in co-production with Graf Filmproduktion, with funding from Österreichisches Filminstitut, Filmfonds Wien, ORF Film- und Fernsehabkommen, FISA and Carinthia Film Commission. IFC Midnight will release the film in theaters and on demand in 2022.

In Rubikon, following a catastrophe on Earth, the crew members of a space station must decide whether they risk their lives to get back home and search for survivors or stay safe in the sophisticated station’s algae symbiosis system, which makes them fully self-reliant. The film questions whether we have the right to seal ourselves off in safety and ignorance from the ongoing problems of the world, as three people with three very different world views collide in this pressure-cooker environment millions of miles away.

“Magdalena Lauritsch’s wildly entertaining science-fiction debut presents a vivid tale of survival that places the audience at the center of a universal moral dilemma,” said Arianna Bocco, president of IFC Films. “We are thrilled to partner with the stellar team behind Rubikon to bring this totally immersive deep-space experience to audiences across North America.”

The deal for the film was negotiated by IFC Films’ manager of acquisitions Adam Koehler with The Playmaker Munich’s deputy head of sales & acquisitions Moritz Hemminger on behalf of the filmmakers. The Playmaker Munich will host a private screening of Rubikon at the virtual EFM.