ILY Films Takes U.K. Rights to Alec Baldwin Disaster Movie ‘Supercell’ (Exclusive)

Brit specialist distributor ILY Films has picked up U.K. right to Supercell, a Twister-style action/disaster movie about storm chasers starring Alec Baldwin.

The feature, from first-time director Herbert James Winterstern, is currently in post and set for a 2022 release.

Baldwin star as Zane Rogers, a greedy and unscrupulous man who has turned the life-threatening practice of storm chasing into a thrill-seeking tourism business. Diemer plays William, a good-hearted teenager, and son of a legendary storm chaser Bill Brody who was killed by a massive super tornado. A mysterious package of his father’s old journals sparks William to run away from his still-grieving mother, Quinn (Anne Heche) and join his dad’s old Roy (Skeet Ulrich) on a tornado chase. But Zane, spotting a money-making opportunity, uses the son of the great Bill Brody as a tourist attraction and leads the group into the eye of a supercell, the most dangerous storm ever seen.

Winterstern, whose directing credits include episodes of NBC horror series Siberia, which he also co-produced, directed Supercell from a script he co-wrote with Anna Elizabeth James. Producers on Supercell are Short Porch Pictures’ Ryan Winterstern and Nathan Klingher, and Thomasville Pictures’ Ryan Donnell Smith. Supercell is the first project to come under a non-exclusive first-look output deal between Short Porch and Highland Film Group.

Highland have become a regular supplier for ILY Films, which also picked up Bruce Willis’ actioners Hard Kill and Out of Death from the independent production and sales group.

“Our friends at ILY Films are just the very best in the business at creating event releases for our films and maximizing the appeal of the films with cinema fans” said Highland Film Group COO Delphine Perrier. “Watch out UK – a storm is coming.”

ILY Films CEO Richard Lechartier said the “strong cast [and] Twister-esque plot” should make Supercell “an instant fans favorite upon release.”

Set up in 2019, London-based ILY Films is an independent all rights distributor releasing in the U.K. and French-speaking territories. Previous releases have included Tom Hanks-starrer A Hologram for the King, Polish action racing feature Diablo The Ultimate Race, and the sci-fi thriller Against the Clock starring Dianna Agron, Andy Garcia, and Justin Bartha.