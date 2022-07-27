First Look: Scarlett Johansson, Sienna Miller and Emily Beecham in Kristin Scott Thomas’ Directorial Debut ‘My Mother’s Wedding’

Scarlett Johansson, Sienna Miller and Emily Beecham sit around the dinner table in this first-look image from My Mother’s Wedding, the directorial debut of Kristin Scott Thomas.

Principal photographer has now wrapped on the project, focusing on three romantically dysfunctional sisters trying to navigate their mother’s third wedding. Also part of the cast are the already announced Freida Pinto, plus new additions Sindhu Vee (Sex Education, Matilda), Joshua McGuire (Cheaters, Anatomy of a Scandal), Mark Stanley (Game of Thrones, Trigger Point), Thibault de Montalembert (Call My Agent, The King) and Samson Kayo (Bloods, The Bubble). Scott Thomas — who plays Johansson’s mother on screen for the third time since 1998’s The Horse Whisperer — is also reunited with her Four Weddings and a Funeral co-star James Fleet.

My Mother’s Wedding sees three sisters returning to their childhood home for a momentous weekend: the third wedding of their twice-widowed mother Diana (Scott Thomas). The three daughters are from very different walks of life: Georgina (Beecham), a palliative nurse; Victoria (Miller), a Hollywood star; and Katherine (Johansson), a captain in the Royal Navy. Over the weekend, the family gathers to celebrate a new marriage, but mother and daughters alike are forced to revisit the past and confront the future, with help from a colorful group of unexpected wedding guests.

“I have wanted to direct for a long time, and it was thrilling to create this fictional family using my own childhood memories as a springboard,” said Scott Thomas. “Directing and acting with such talented actresses and reuniting with Scarlett Johansson has been exhilarating.”

Co-written by Scott Thomas and John Micklethwait, the film is produced by Finola Dwyer and Steven Rales and is a Finola Dwyer Productions/Ridlington Road Production presented by Indian Paintbrush.

Scott Thomas’s creative team includes director of photography Yves Belanger (Brooklyn, Dallas Buyers Club), BAFTA award-winning production designer Andrew McAlpine (The Piano, An Education), casting director Lucy Bevan (The Batman, Belfast), editor Gary Dollner (Fleabag, Killing Eve), costume designer Sinead Kidao (Small Axe, The Pursuit of Love) and Academy Award-nominated hair and make-up designer Daniel Phillips (The Queen, Florence Foster Jenkins).

CAA Media Finance, which arranged financing for the film, represents domestic rights.