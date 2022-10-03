Imagen Awards: ’Encanto,’ ‘Love, Victor’ Top Winners List

Disney’s Encanto and Hulu’s Love, Victor were the big winners at the 2022 Imagen Awards, held Sunday at La Plaza de Cultura y Artes in downtown Los Angeles.

Encanto was named best feature film and Love, Victor was a repeat winner for best primetime comedy at the 37th annual awards, which were established in 1985 from a suggestion by veteran television producer Norman Lear to encourage and recognize positive portrayals of Latinos in the media. Today, The Imagen Foundation aims to serve as a bridge between the Latino community and the entertainment industry in providing access, education, and resources for Latinos in the industry, as well as those seeking careers in entertainment.

The Imagen Awards were handed out Sunday at an afternoon gala, which marked the in-person return of the ceremony after a two-year live hiatus due to the pandemic.

Encanto also won best director for Jared Bush, Byron Howard and Charise Castro Smith. Eugenio Derbez was named best film actor for CODA, while Ariana DeBose won best actress in a film for West Side Story.

On the TV side, Selena: The Series was named best primetime drama, while lead acting awards went to Oscar Isaac for Scenes From a Marriage, Judy Reyes for Torn From Her Arms, Michael Cimino for Love, Victor and Victoria Moroles for Plan B.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to writer, director, and playwright Luis Valdez, who wrote the film La Bamba, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year.

The ceremony also paid tribute to Lear, who turned 100 this year.

The winners were determined by an independent panel of entertainment industry executives and Latina and Latino community leaders. A telecast of the ceremony will air Oct. 29 and Nov. 2 on KCET and be available to stream nationally on pbs.org.

A full list of nominees and winners follows.

Best Feature Film

Encanto (Disney+; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) (WINNER)

In The Heights (HBO Max; Warner Pictures)

Language Lessons (Shout! Studios / Duplass Brothers Productions)

Spirit Untamed (DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures)

West Side Story (Walt Disney Studios)

Best Director – Feature Film

Jared Bush, Bryon Howard, and Charise Castro Smith, Encanto (Disney+; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) (WINNER)

Reinaldo Marcus Green, King Richard (HBO Max; Warner Pictures)

Alonso Ruizpalacios, A Cop Movie (Netflix; Una documental de Netflix / Una producción de No Ficción)

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story (Walt Disney Studios)

Best Actor – Feature Film

David Alvarez, West Side Story (Walt Disney Studios)

Gael García Bernal, Old (Universal Pictures, Perfect World Pictures, Blinding Edge Pictures, an Night Shyamalan Film)

Eugenio Derbez, CODA (Apple TV+; Vendome Pictures / Pathé in association with Apple) (WINNER)

John Leguizamo, Encanto (Disney+; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Adrian Martinez, iGilbert (Paloma Pictures, Inc/Gravitas Ventures)

Anthony Ramos, In The Heights (HBO Max; Warner Pictures)

Best Actress – Feature Film

Stephanie Beatriz, Encanto (Disney+; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story (Walt Disney Studios) (WINNER)

Leslie Grace, In The Heights (HBO Max; Warner Pictures)

Natalie Morales, Language Lessons (Duplass Brothers Productions / Shout! Studios)

Rita Moreno, West Side Story (Walt Disney Studios)

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story (Walt Disney Studios)

Best Primetime Program – Drama

Chicago Fire (NBC; Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment)

El Reino (Netflix)

Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max; HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch)

Now & Then (Apple TV+; Bambú Producciones in association with Apple)

Promised Land (ABC; ABC Signature)

Selena: The Series (Netflix; A Campanario Entertainment Production for Netflix) (WINNER)

Señorita 89 (Pantaya; Fremantle, Fabula, Pantaya, and StarzPlay)

Best Primetime Program – Comedy

Acapulco (Applet TV+; Lionsgate Television / 3Pas Studios / The Tannenbaum Company for Apple)

Gentefied (Netflix)

Love, Victor (Hulu; 20th Television) (WINNER)

Saved by the Bell (Peacock; Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Big Wig Productions)

With Love (Prime Video; GloNation and Amazon Studios)

Best Primetime Program – Special or Movie

Book of Love (Prime Video; Amazon Studios) (WINNER)

Madres (Prime Video; Blumhouse and Amazon Studios)

The Valet (Hulu; Hulu, Lionsgate, 3Pas Studios)

Torn From Her Arms (Lifetime; OZY Media and Motion Picture Corporation of America for Lifetime)

Best Director – Television

Antonio Campo, The Staircase (HBO/HBO Max; A HBO Max and Annapurna Television co-production in association with EMI Pop and What’s Up Films)

Linda Yvette Chavez, Gentefied (Netflix; Netflix)

America Ferrera, Gentefied (Netflix; Netflix)

Zetna Fuentes, This Is Us (NBC Network; 20th Television)

Reinaldo Marcus Green, We Own This City (HBO/HBO Max; HBO in association with Blown Deadline Productions and Spartan Productions)

Jorge Gutierrez, Maya and the Three (Netflix; A Netflix Series) (WINNER)

Guillermo Navarro, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+; Apple Studios)

Best Actor – Drama (Television)

Manolo Cardona, Quién Mató a Sara? / Who Killed Sara? (Netflix; Una Producción de Perro Azul/ Netflix)

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix; An A+E Studios Production for Netflix)

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage (HBO/HBO Max; HBO in association with Sheleg, Media Res, Endeavor Content and Filmlance) (WINNER)

Jaden Michael, Colin in Black & White (Netflix; Array for Netflix)

José María Yazpik, Narcos: Mexico (Netflix; Gaumont for Netflix)

Daniel Zovatto, Vandal (Fuse; Exilium, Oscura Film)

Best Actress – Drama (Television)

Morena Baccarin, The Endgame (NBC; Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Nicholas Wootton Productions, Jake Coburn Productions, My So-Called Company, Perfect Storm Entertainment)

Rosario Dawson, DMZ (HBO/HBO Max; Warner Television Studios in association with Array Filmworks and Analog for HBO Max)

Ariana Guerra, Madres (Prime Video; Blumhouse and Amazon Studios)

Justina Machado, Switched Before Birth (Lifetime; Big Dreams Entertainment and Swirl for Lifetime)

Rosie Perez, Now & Then (Apple TV+; Bambú Producciones in association with Apple)

Judy Reyes, Torn From Her Arms (Lifetime; OZY Media and Motion Picture Corporation of America) (WINNER)

Christian Serratos, Selena: The Series (Netflix; A Campanario Entertainment Production for Netflix)

Best Actor – Comedy (Television)

Michael Cimino, Love, Victor (Hulu; 20th Television) (WINNER)

Joaquin Cosio, Gentefied (Netflix)

Eugenio Derbez, The Valet (Hulu; Hulu, Lionsgate, 3Pas Studios)

Frankie Rodriguez, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+; Disney Branded Television)

Carlos Santos, Gentefied (Netflix)

Best Actress – Comedy (Television)

Selena Gomez, Only Murders In The Building (Hulu; 20th Television)

Karrie Martin Lachney, Gentefied (Netflix)

Victoria Moroles, Plan B (Hulu; Counterbalance Entertainment, American High, LD Entertainment) (WINNER)

Camila Perez, Acapulco (Apple TV+; Lionsgate Television / 3Pas Studios / The Tannenbaum Company for Apple)

Emeraude Toubia, With Love (Prime Video; GloNation and Amazon Studios)

Best Supporting Actor – Drama (Television)

Gael García Bernal, Station Eleven (HBO/HBO Max; HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios Production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog)

Benjamin Bratt, DMZ (HBO/HBO Max; Warner Television Studios in association with Array Filmworks and Analog for HBO Max)

Santiago Cabrera, Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+; CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment)

Clayton Cardenas, Mayans C. (FX; 20th Television and FX Productions) (WINNER)

Alfonso Herrera, Ozark (Netflix; MRC for Netflix)

Jon Huertas, This Is Us (NBC; 20th Television)

Felix Solis, Ozark (Netflix; MRC for Netflix)

Best Supporting Actress – Drama (Television)

Aimee Carrero, MAID (Netflix; John Wells Productions, LuckyChap Entertainment, Warner Television for Netflix)

Rosario Dawson, Dopesick (Hulu; Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company, 20th Television) (WINNER)

Alexa Demie, Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max; HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch)

Fátima Molina, Torn From Her Arms (Lifetime; OZY Media and Motion Picture Corporation of America)

Natasha Perez, Selena: The Series (Netflix; A Campanario Entertainment Production for Netflix)

Patricia Velasquez, List of a Lifetime (Lifetime; Ninth House Films and MarVista Entertainment for Lifetime)

Best Supporting Actor – Comedy (Television)

Damián Alcázar, Acapulco (Apple TV+; Lionsgate Television / 3Pas Studios / The Tannenbaum Company for Apple)

Jaime Camil, Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+; Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple)

Fernando Carsa, Acapulco (Apple TV+; Lionsgate Television / 3Pas Studios / The Tannenbaum Company for Apple)

Aaron Dominguez, Only Murders In The Building (Hulu; 20th Television)

Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows (FX; FX Productions) (WINNER)

James Martinez, Love, Victor (Hulu; 20th Television)

Best Supporting Actress – Comedy (Television)

Sheila Carrasco, Ghosts (CBS; CBS Studios in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm)

Ariana DeBose, Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+; Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple)

Melissa Fumero, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC; Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment) (WINNER)

Selenis Leyva, Diary of a Future President (Disney+; Disney Branded Television)

Grasie Mercedes, Grand Crew (NBC; Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with P-Jack Industries, Dr. Goor Productions)

Best Young Actor (Television)

Raphael Alejandro, Bunk’d (Disney Channel; Disney Branded Television)

Everly Carganilla, The Afterparty (Apple TV+; Lord Miller / TriStar TV / Sony Pictures Television for Apple)

Scarlett Estevez, Christmas Again (Disney Channel; Disney Branded Television)

Justin Sanchez, Ghostwriter (Apple TV+; Sesame Workshop / Sinking Ship in association with Apple)

Nik Sanchez, Safe Room (Lifetime; Astute Films for Lifetime) (WINNER)

Best Voice-Over Actor (Television)

Summer Rose Castillo, Alma’s Way (PBS KIDS; Fred Rogers Productions, Pipeline Studios) (WINNER)

Eden Espinosa, Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (Disney Junior; Disney Branded Television)

Sarah-Nicole Robles, The Owl House (Disney Channel; Disney Branded Television)

Zoe Saldaña, Maya and the Three (Netflix)

Neo Vela, Alma’s Way (PBS KIDS; Fred Rogers Productions, Pipeline Studios)

Best Variety or Reality Show

¿Quién Es La Máscara? (Televisa, Las Estrellas; Endemolshine Boomdog / Televisa)

Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words (HBO/HBO Max; HBO Max in association with Art & Industry and Dancing with Raymond Media House)

Don’t Cancel Me with Amara La Negra (Fuse; Fuse Media Content Studio)

Home Sweet Home (NBC/Peacock; Warner Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ARRAY Filmworks)

Pan Y Circo (Prime Video; Amazon Studios)

We’re Here (HBO/HBO Max; HBO in association with House of Opus 20 and IPC) (WINNER)

Best Youth Programming

Alma’s Way (PBS KIDS; Fred Rogers Productions, Pipeline Studios) (WINNER)

The Casagrandes (Nickelodeon)

The Owl House (Disney Channel; Disney Branded Television)

Victor and Valentino (Cartoon Network; Cartoon Network Studios)

Best Music Composition for Film or Television

Carlos José Alvarez, Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami (Netflix; A Netflix Original Documentary Series / A Rakontur Production)

Tim Davies and Gustavo Santaoalla, Maya and the Three (Netflix; A Netflix Series)

Camilo Lara, Gentefied (Netflix)

Lin-Manuel Miranda & Germaine Franco, Encanto (Disney+; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) (WINNER)

Cristobal Tapia de Veer, The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max; HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.)

Best Music Supervision for Film or Television

Lynn Fainchtein, Selena: The Series (Netflix; A Campanario Entertainment Production for Netflix)

Tom MacDougall, Encanto (Disney+; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) (WINNER)

Javier Nuño & Joe Rodriguez, Acapulco (Apple TV+; Lionsgate Television / 3Pas Studios / The Tannenbaum Company for Apple)

Best Documentary

America ReFramed: Five Years North (WORLD Channel; American Documentary, , WORLD Channel)

Invisible Valley (Fuse; Invisible Valley LLC)

Los Hermanos/The Brothers (PBS; Patch Work Films, ITVS and Latino Public Broadcasting)

POV: On the Divide (PBS; A Fishbowl Films production in association with Giving Voice Films, Willa Productions and Latino Public Broadcasting, and is a co-production of POV)

Through Our Eyes (HBO/HBO Max; HBO Max and Sesame Workshop)

VOCES: American Exile (PBS; Burning Box Studio, WKAR Public Media/East Lansing, and Latino Public Broadcasting) (WINNER)

Best Informational Program

KIKIMITA: The Hansel Emmanuel Donato Story (ESPN)

La Frontera with Pati Jinich (PBS; Mexican Table and Frank in association with PBS)

SC Featured: Rooted (ESPN) (WINNER)

Somos Latinas (ESPN)

Best Short Film

American Masters and VOCES: Lights, Camera, Acción (PBS; NGL Studios, Latino Public Broadcasting, and American Masters Pictures) (WINNER)

Growing Fangs (Disney+; The Walt Disney Company)

Us Again (Disney+; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Worry Dolls (Crypt TV; 8A Entertainment)

Best Commercial Advertisement or Social Awareness Campaign