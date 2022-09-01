Imagine Kids + Family Nabs Film Rights to ‘Best Wishes’ Book Series (Exclusive)

Imagine Kids+Family has picked up the film rights to Sarah Mlynowski’s Best Wishes book series with an eye on a movie franchise.

Best Wishes, the first book in the series to be published on Sept. 6 by Scholastic, follows Becca Singer, who is down on her luck, friendless and alone when a box arrives in the mail. Inside, Becca finds a bracelet and a mysterious note telling her to make a wish.

Wearing the bracelet, suddenly everyone wants to be Becca’s best friend and, as things quickly spin out of control, she starts to wonder whether she has a wish or a curse.

“Sarah has once again created an incredible world with her new series Best Wishes. We are looking forward to exploring the themes of friendship, a bit of magic and the comedy of middle school in creating a great new franchise,” Stephanie Sperber, president of Imagine Kids+Family, said in a statement.

Each book in the Best Wish series now in the literary pipeline will be adapted for film, with audiences taken to where the magical bracelet next gets shipped to a different girl in a new city to help solve relatable problems. The second book in the series, due out in spring 2023, will be co-written with Debbie Rigaud, and author Christina Soontornvat will co-write book three.

Mlynowski also penned the separate Whatever After and Upside-Down Magic book series, the latter having been turned into a Disney Channel original movie. Her books have had the film and TV rights optioned to Paramount, Fox, Nickelodeon and Walt Disney.

“While Best Wishes explores the idea of wish fulfillment, it’s ultimately about the magic of true friendship and connection. I’m thrilled that Imagine will be using their magic to bring these stories to life,” Mlynowski said in her own statement.

Mlynowski is represented by CAA, Laura Dail Literary Agency, and Myman Greenspan.