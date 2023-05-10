‘Immersive Disney Animation’ Experience Coming to Los Angeles in June

Immersive Disney Animation is coming to Los Angeles.

The experience, created by Disney Animation and Lighthouse Immersive Studios (Immersive Van Gogh), has opened in roughly a dozen cities since December and debuts in L.A. on June 23 at the Lighthouse ArtSpace. Tickets go on sale May 12 and start at $29.99.

“A combination of an art exhibit and movie theater” is how Oscar-winning producer J. Miles Dale (The Shape of Water), who led the creative team, describes the walk-thru experience, which incorporates Disney titles from early work like Snow White to The Little Mermaid, Frozen and Encanto — along with their classic music — while taking advantage of projection mapping to create a 360-degree experience.

“We are proud to announce that we will be presenting this spectacular exhibition in the birthplace of Disney Animation, where our studio’s first creations took shape,” says Disney Animation special projects producer Dorothy McKim of the L.A. installation. “We can’t imagine a more fitting locale for this celebration of Disney animation, and the incredible artists and animators that bring these worlds to life.”

Interactive features include responsive floor projection design that moves with the audience, and custom bracelets that light up in sync with the projections and based on the audiences’ movements through the galleries. Additionally, the Gazillion Bubbles special effects team fills the 500,000 cubic feet of galleries with bubbles.

In advance of the opening, Lighthouse ArtSpace is hosting a final slate of showings for Immersive Van Gogh from June 1–11 before Immersive Disney Animation takes over as the standalone experience.