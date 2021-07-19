‘Impossible Jones’ Sees a Thief Become a Superhero

What if a thief tricked a city into believing she were its protector? That’s the premise of Impossible Jones, an upcoming comic centering on a thief with the newfound super power to shape-shift. As she learns, it’s easier to rob New York City blind if its police and citizens believe she’s the only superhero standing in the way between them and dire threats. But one misstep and her plans will go awry.

Impossible Jones hails from writer Karl Kesel, known for his work on DC titles such as Harley Quinn and Adventures of Superman, and artist David Hahn, whose credits include Batman ’66 and Spider-Man Loves Mary Jane.

“I’m thrilled Impossible Jones is part of Team Scout— and even more thrilled they made room for a ‘seasoned comics pro’ like myself alongside some of the most exciting new comics and creators coming out today,” Kesel said in a statement. “I’ve had tons of fun playing in other people’s sandboxes— on Harley Quinn, Suicide Squad, Superman, Superboy, Fantastic four, Spider-man, Daredevil, etc.— but it doesn’t come close to the soul-satisfying adrenal-rush of working on a creator-owned book like IMP. It’s a wild ride— and it’s just getting started!”

The rest of the team includes colorist Tony Aviña (The Boys, Green Lantern), lettering by Comicraft (Wolverine, Happy) and editor Nicole D’Andria (Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir), with production from Joel Rodriguez (Phantom Starkiller).

The book is expected to debut from Scout Comics in September.