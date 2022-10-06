Chris Parnell, Cara Buono, Dennis Haysbert to Lead Rom-Com ‘In Fidelity’ (Exclusive)

Chris Parnell (SNL), Cara Buono (Stranger Things), Dennis Haysbert (24), Willow Shields (The Hunger Games) and Illeana Douglas (Stir of Echoes), have joined the cast of In Fidelity, currently filming in New York City.

The Manhattan-set story centers around a happily married husband (Parnell) conflicted after permitting his terminally ill wife (Buono) to sleep with their well-known rock star neighbor (Haysbert) before she dies young. Shields portrays their blue-haired Gen-Z daughter, while Douglas adds belly laughs as their eccentric confidente.

The project hails from Different Duck Films founder Rob Margolies (Bobcat Moretti), who will direct from his own original screenplay. Margolies produces with Joe Grano (Werewolf Game).

“The film puts an inspiring and hilarious lens on death, life’s most tragically unavoidable topic,” said Margolies. “It’s my most meaningful project to date.”

Added Parnell: “I was drawn to In Fidelity by the thoughtful and moving script as well as the amazing cast. We are shooting something that we all feel good about, and we know it has a lot of potential as a very unique, special film that people will want to see.”

The film also stars Tim Realbuto (Bobcat Moretti), as well as Eve Austin (All You Can Eat), who also serves as an executive producer. Judy Henderson & Associates Casting in New York City has signed on to help assemble the rest of the cast.

Parnell and Haysbert are repped by A3 Artists. Buono is repped by CESD. Shields is repped by Buchwald. Douglas is repped by Lee Kernis / LKE Management.