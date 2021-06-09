‘In the Heights’ Gets Spanish-Language Dub Via TheaterEars App (Exclusive)

In the Heights, Jon M. Chu’s cinematic adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s groundbreaking first musical, is being hailed as a milestone for Latino representation, and now Spanish-speaking members of the community will be able to enjoy the film at the theater in their preferred language as well.

Using the TheaterEars app and a pair of earbuds, viewers can listen to a Spanish-language dub in real time as Warner Bros.’ movie, which opens June 11, plays out on the big screen. The free app, available on both iPhones and Android, uses location services and the device’s microphone to determine when a user is inside the theater, and the stream can only be played during a film’s scheduled showtime.

“In the Heights represents the beauty of inclusivity and diversity. Language shouldn’t be a barrier for audiences to enjoy this story,” said Miranda, an investor in and global ambassador for the app since 2019, in a statement. “My abuela Claudia would have been able to benefit from TheaterEars whenever we went to the movies. It did not exist then, but it does now.”

“TheaterEars has been a trusted partner helping us expand the reach of our movies to Spanish-speaking moviegoers,” Warner Bros. president of domestic distribution Jeff Goldstein said in a statement. “We are proud to team up with TheaterEars and Lin-Manuel Miranda to bring In the Heights to an even broader audience.”

Since 2017, TheaterEars has provided audio tracks in Spanish, Portuguese, Korean and Chinese for more than 100 studio films, starting with Disney’s animated Coco and including Hustlers, Avengers: Endgame, Aquaman, The Grinch, Incredibles 2, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jumanji.

“Hands down, In the Heights is a cultural moment for the Latinx community,” TheaterEars CEO Dan Mangru said in a statement. “Being connected to this movie and working with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Warner Bros. has been an immense honor. In the Heights deserves to be seen by everyone regardless of language or venue, which is why it was vital to make this movie available in Spanish both in movie theaters and at home.”