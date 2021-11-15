New Film Festival Set for New Zealand in Early 2022

In the Shade, a new film festival, is set to launch in Auckland, New Zealand early next year, focusing on local market premieres for titles with awards aspirations and festival favorites.

Created by Dos Ojos, a collective of cinephiles, the festival will open on Jan. 19 and run through Jan. 30, 2022, taking place during the Southern Hemisphere summer in New Zealand’s biggest city.

In the Shade will open with the New Zealand premiere of Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley. The initial lineup also includes Leos Carax’s Cannes opener Annette, Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta, the Jessica Chastain- and Andrew Garfield-starrer The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Justin Kurzel’s Nitram, Valdimar Jóhannsson’s Lamb and Asghar Farhadi’s A Hero.

The festival will also include a brand new restoration of 60s euro-thriller Purple Noon starring Alain Delon and the iconic 2000 Australian film Chopper. More titles will be announced in the coming weeks.

Despite Auckland currently being under a COVID-19 lockdown, which has now stretched to more than 80 days, In the Shade should be clear to go ahead after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern clarified that the city would be free of restrictions “very soon after” Nov. 29.

Due to the various lockdowns, the event, should it go ahead as planned, would be the first in-person international film festival to take place in Auckland since 2019.