Spirit Awards Name Emerging Filmmaker Grant Recipients

The Film Independent Spirit Awards has announced the winners of its Someone to Watch, Producers and Truer Than Fiction awards.

The winners of these prizes will each receive a $25,000 grant.

Alex Camilleri (Luzzu) beat out fellow nominees Michael Sarnoski (Pig) and Gillian Wallace Horvat (I Blame Society) for the Someone to Watch award, which recognizes “talented filmmakers of singular vision who have not yet received appropriate recognition,” according to Film Independent.

Lizzie Shapiro won the Producers award over fellow nominees Brad Becker-Parton and Pin-Chun Liu. That award is given to “emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality, independent films,” Film Independent says.

And Faya Dayi‘s Jessica Beshir won the Truer Than Fiction award over fellow finalists Angelo Madsen Minax (North By Current) and Debbie Lum (Try Harder!). That award is given to, what Film Independent calls, “an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition.”

“We are truly thrilled to announce our 2022 Emerging Filmmaker Grant recipients,” Film Independent president Josh Welsh said in a statement. “With the announcement of these three new Grant recipients, we celebrate some of the most talented emerging writers, producers and directors working today in fiction and non-fiction. We can’t wait to see what they do next!”

Winners for the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards will be revealed on March 6 at a Santa Monica ceremony that will air on IFC and stream on AMC+ at 5 p.m. ET.