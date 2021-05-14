‘Indiana Jones 5’ Casts Boyd Holbrook and Shaunette Renee Wilson

Indiana Jones 5 is rounding out its cast with the additions of Boyd Holbrook and Shaunette Renée Wilson, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The casting reunites Holbrook with his Logan director, James Mangold, who steps in for Steven Spielberg for this installment of the long-running Harrison Ford franchise. Holbrook and Wilson join a cast that also includes series newcomers Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen.

Holbrook broke out with Netflix’s Narcos and is also known for Predators. He is repped by CAA and Range Media Partners.

Wilson was among the leads of the medical drama The Resident and also appeared in Billions and as a member of the Dora Milaje in Disney and Marvel Studios’ Black Panther. She is repped by CAA and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel will serve as producers on Indiana Jones 5. John Williams returns to score.

Indiana Jones 5 has a release date of July 29, 2022.

Deadline was first to report the casting news.