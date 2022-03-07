‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Asks for Patience in Production Update

James Mangold is well aware fans want to get a peek at his yet-to-be-titled Indiana Jones film, but he is asking for patience while sharing an update on the production.

In a Monday note, the director said he has moved on to the editing phase for the next chapter in the iconic Harrison Ford franchise created by George Lucas.

“Although I’ve been cutting while shooting, I officially start editing INDY today! To all those asking about trailers and teasers, still drops and first looks and other peeks or sneaks, this is the right place to look for info, but just a bit too soon. Be well and be patient!,” Mangold said via Twitter.

The Logan and Ford v Ferrari director took over the franchise from Steven Spielberg, who helmed the previous four films, including 2008’s Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Ford returns as Dr. Henry Jones Jr., along with a cast including Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson and Antonio Banderas.

Production on Indiana Jones 5 was hit with several delays due to the pandemic. Last June, the 79-year-old Ford suffered a shoulder injury while rehearsing a fight scene.

Indiana Jones 5, co-written by Mangold, Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth, is slated to arrive in theaters June 30, 2023.