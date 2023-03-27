‘Indiana Jones 5’ Expected to Debut at Cannes

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is eyeing a premiere at Cannes festival, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The French fest runs May 16-27, with Dial of Destiny eying a day two or day three debut.

It is a homecoming of sorts for the pulpy hero. Fifteen years ago, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull debuted at the fest, which has been a launching ground for tentpoles in recent years. A year ago Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick, screened at Cannes. And in 2018, Lucasfilm brought Solo: A Star Wars to the fest.

Dial of Destiny once again stars Harrison Ford as Jones, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge joining the franchise as the archeologist’s goddaughter. Filmmaker James Mangold directs the feature, which centers on a 70-year-old Indiana Jones. (Ford is 80 in real life.)

“I wanted to follow Harrison’s own lead and simply deal with it straight on,” Mangold previously told THR of meeting the character at this age. “It’s not just a movie about a hero in his twilight years who is called back into action. It’s more than just that his bones might ache, it’s that his soul might ache, or that some of his optimism or sense fitting into the world might have evaporated.”

Ford previously starred in four Steven Spielberg-directed Indy features: Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Temple of Doom (1984), The Last Crusade (1989) and Crystal Skull (2008).