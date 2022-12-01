‘Indiana Jones 5’ Gets First Trailer, New Title

Indiana Jones is back, with the fifth installment releasing a trailer and a new title: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

The film stars Harrison Ford, back as the adventurer for his final installment directed by James Mangold and also starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Ford played the genre-defining character four times previously, in Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Temple of Doom (1984), The Last Crusade (1989) and The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008), all of which were directed by Steven Spielberg.

The film employs de-aging technology for its opening sequence, which is reportedly set in 1944, about eight years after the events in 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark. After the sequence, the film’s narrative will leap forward to 1969 — with Ford as his current self — for the bulk of film’s action.

“We have a really human story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your ass,” said Ford during a visit to the D23 convention in September. He said that he would not play the character again after this: “This is it! I will not fall down for you again.”

In addition to Ford and Waller-Bridge, The Dial of Destiny stars Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), franchise veteran John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Shaunette Renée Wilson (Black Panther), Thomas Kretschmann (Das Boot), Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Olivier Richters (Black Widow), Ethann Isidore (Mortel) and Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore).

The film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel. Steven Spielberg — who passed the directing reins to Mangold for this iteration — is an executive producer along with George Lucas.

John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure, is once again composing the score. The film is released June 30, 2023. Here’s the teaser poster:

The trailer comes as Ford is about to make his dramatic series television debut in Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone prequel 1923, which also just released its trailer. 1923 will premiere simultaneously on the Paramount Network and on Paramount+ on Dec. 18.